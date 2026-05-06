DPM Metals Announces Voting Results from 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPM Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM, ASX: DPM) (ARBN: 689370894) (“DPM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which was held via live audio webcast on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

A total of 133,281,126 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 60.12% of the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the following director nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Name Votes in Favour % For Votes Against % Against Nicole Adshead-Bell 129,753,806 98.92 1,421,441 1.08 Robert M. Bosshard 129,584,724 98.79 1,590,523 1.21 Jaimie Donovan 129,748,926 98.91 1,426,321 1.09 Martin Horgan 131,111,002 99.95 64,245 0.05 Kalidas Madhavpeddi 129,692,837 98.87 1,482,410 1.13 Juanita Montalvo 129,746,297 98.91 1,428,950 1.09 David Rae 130,836,996 99.74 338,251 0.26 Marie-Anne Tawil 129,610,648 98.81 1,564,599 1.19



Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 121,740,299 91.42 Votes Withheld 11,420,359 8.58



Approach to Executive Compensation

The advisory resolution was passed at the meeting, demonstrating significant shareholder support for the Company’s approach to executive compensation. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 128,965,034 98.32 Votes Against 2,210,213 1.68



About DPM Metals Inc.

DPM Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM) and the Australian Securities Exchange as a Foreign Exempt Listing (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

Jennifer Cameron

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 219-6177

jcameron@dpmmetals.com