Hammond Power Solutions Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

GUELPH, Ontario, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS”) (TSX: HPS.A) a leading manufacturer of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics, announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting held Thursday, May 6, 2026 in Guelph, Ontario.
Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as its auditor, the election of all Directors nominated in HPS’s Management Information Circular dated March 20, 2026, and the ratification of By-Law No. 3. The final voting results are as follows:
1) ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
MOTIONS
|NUMBER OF VOTES
|PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
|FOR
|AGAINST
|WITHHELD
|SPOILED
|NON VOTE
|FOR
|AGAINST
|WITHHELD
|Elect William G. Hammond as Director
|17,005,439
|0
|104,557
|0
|214,581
|99.39
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.61
|%
|Elect Fred M. Jaques as Director
|17,021,002
|0
|88,994
|0
|214,581
|99.48
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.52
|%
|Elect J. David M. Wood as Director
|17,085,077
|0
|24,919
|0
|214,581
|99.85
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.15
|%
|Elect Anne Marie Turnbull as Director
|17,088,164
|0
|21,832
|0
|214,581
|99.87
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.13
|%
|Elect Christopher Huether as Director
|16,350,223
|0
|759,773
|0
|214,581
|95.56
|%
|0.00
|%
|4.44
|%
|Elect Adrian Thomas as Director
|17,066,023
|0
|43,973
|0
|214,581
|99.74
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.26
|%
|Elect Nathalie Pilon as Director
|13,375,450
|0
|3,734,546
|0
|214,581
|78.17
|%
|0.00
|%
|21.83
|%
|Elect Gregory Yull as Director
|17,092,969
|0
|17,027
|0
|214,581
|99.90
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.10
|%
2) APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS
MOTIONS
|NUMBER OF VOTES
|PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
|FOR
|AGAINST
|WITHHELD
|SPOILED
|NON VOTE
|FOR
|AGAINST
|WITHHELD
|Appointment of Auditors
|17,248,525
|0
|76,052
|0
|1
|99.56
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.44
|%
3) RATIFICATION OF BY-LAWS
MOTIONS
|NUMBER OF VOTES
|PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
|FOR
|AGAINST
|WITHHELD
|SPOILED
|NON VOTE
|FOR
|AGAINST
|WITHHELD
|Ratification of By-Law No. 3
|12,376,709
|4,733,287
|0
|0
|214,581
|72.34
|%
|27.66
|%
|0.00
|%
*the number of votes disclosed includes all proxies received by management in connection with the meeting.
ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX: HPS.A) enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS’ standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The Company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States (U.S.), Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A.
Hammond Power Solutions – Energizing Our World
For further information, please contact:
David Feick
Investor Relations (519) 822-2441
ir@hammondpowersolutions.com