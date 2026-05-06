Hammond Power Solutions Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

GUELPH, Ontario, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS”) (TSX: HPS.A) a leading manufacturer of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics, announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting held Thursday, May 6, 2026 in Guelph, Ontario.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as its auditor, the election of all Directors nominated in HPS’s Management Information Circular dated March 20, 2026, and the ratification of By-Law No. 3. The final voting results are as follows:

1) ELECTION OF DIRECTORS







MOTIONS



NUMBER OF VOTES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AGAINST WITHHELD SPOILED NON VOTE FOR AGAINST WITHHELD Elect William G. Hammond as Director 17,005,439 0 104,557 0 214,581 99.39 % 0.00 % 0.61 % Elect Fred M. Jaques as Director 17,021,002 0 88,994 0 214,581 99.48 % 0.00 % 0.52 % Elect J. David M. Wood as Director 17,085,077 0 24,919 0 214,581 99.85 % 0.00 % 0.15 % Elect Anne Marie Turnbull as Director 17,088,164 0 21,832 0 214,581 99.87 % 0.00 % 0.13 % Elect Christopher Huether as Director 16,350,223 0 759,773 0 214,581 95.56 % 0.00 % 4.44 % Elect Adrian Thomas as Director 17,066,023 0 43,973 0 214,581 99.74 % 0.00 % 0.26 % Elect Nathalie Pilon as Director 13,375,450 0 3,734,546 0 214,581 78.17 % 0.00 % 21.83 % Elect Gregory Yull as Director 17,092,969 0 17,027 0 214,581 99.90 % 0.00 % 0.10 %





2) APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS







MOTIONS



NUMBER OF VOTES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AGAINST WITHHELD SPOILED NON VOTE FOR AGAINST WITHHELD Appointment of Auditors 17,248,525 0 76,052 0 1 99.56 % 0.00 % 0.44 %





3) RATIFICATION OF BY-LAWS





MOTIONS



NUMBER OF VOTES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AGAINST WITHHELD SPOILED NON VOTE FOR AGAINST WITHHELD Ratification of By-Law No. 3 12,376,709 4,733,287 0 0 214,581 72.34 % 27.66 % 0.00 %

*the number of votes disclosed includes all proxies received by management in connection with the meeting.

ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX: HPS.A) enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS’ standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The Company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States (U.S.), Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A.

Hammond Power Solutions – Energizing Our World

For further information, please contact:



David Feick

Investor Relations (519) 822-2441

ir@hammondpowersolutions.com