Inspired Entertainment Extends Long-Term Agreement with Paddy Power for Gaming Terminals and Content

NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems, and solutions, today announced that it has signed a long-term contract extension as the exclusive provider of gaming terminals and content to Paddy Power, a bookmaker that owns and operates betting shops across the UK and Ireland. Paddy Power is a core brand within Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE: FLTR), a global leader in sports betting, gaming, and entertainment.

As part of the agreement, Inspired will continue to supply its products across the entire Paddy Power retail estate in the UK. Under the terms of the extension, Inspired will remain the sole supplier of gaming terminals to Paddy Power for the duration of the contract, delivering its market-leading Vantage terminals alongside an enhanced commitment to Inspired’s premium content portfolio.

The agreement builds on a longstanding relationship spanning more than 25 years, during which Inspired has provided a fully managed service to Paddy Power’s retail operations. The extension reflects the continued strength of the partnership and a shared focus on delivering engaging player experiences and consistent operational performance.

Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired, said: “We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with Paddy Power, a relationship that has been built over more than two decades of collaboration and shared success. This agreement reinforces our position as a trusted partner, delivering high-quality terminals and engaging content that drive performance for our customers. We look forward to continuing to support Paddy Power’s retail business.”

Vince Bateson, Paddy Power’s Head of Retail Gaming, said: “Inspired has been a key partner to Paddy Power for many years, consistently delivering market leading technology and slots content that resonates with our customers. We are pleased to extend this relationship, ensuring continuity across our retail estate while benefiting from ongoing innovation in terminals and content. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and are committed to providing the best gaming experience for our retail players.”

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

With a proven track record of innovation, Inspired is a leading provider of content, technology, hardware and services for licensed gaming, betting and lottery operators around the world. Inspired’s proprietary games resonate with players and deliver consistent performance for gaming operators across interactive, virtual sports, and retail gaming environments. Inspired’s content and gaming systems are designed to work together across digital and retail channels, enabling scalable deployment and a consistent player experience. Through this integrated content-led approach, Inspired helps operators strengthen their offerings, drive engagement, and deliver compelling player experiences.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to bring certain of our products to customers in the various markets in which we operate and execute on our strategic plan, statements regarding expectations with respect to potential new customers and statements regarding our anticipated financial performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date. We cannot guarantee that the results anticipated by management, as set forth herein, will be realized or, even if realized, will have the expected effects on our results of operations or financial performance. Such results may be affected by, among other things, the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

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IR@inseinc.com