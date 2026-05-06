Cenovus reports voting results of annual meeting of shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) held its annual meeting of shareholders on May 6, 2026. Each matter voted on is described in greater detail in the Corporation’s 2026 Management Information Circular dated March 10, 2026.

Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

Appointment of Auditor: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation.

Votes for Votes withheld Number Percent Number Percent 1,558,110,600 99.67% 5,190,808 0.33%



Election of Directors - Each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected a director of the Corporation:

Nominee Votes for Votes against Number Percent Number Percent Stephen E. Bradley 1,526,839,294 99.35% 9,993,562 0.65% Keith M. Casey 1,528,246,025 99.44% 8,586,832 0.56% Michael J. Crothers 1,524,369,815 99.19% 12,463,039 0.81% James D. Girgulis 1,528,040,383 99.43% 8,792,472 0.57% Jane E. Kinney 1,526,781,485 99.35% 10,051,373 0.65% Eva L. Kwok 1,521,239,183 98.99% 15,592,503 1.01% Melanie A. Little 1,527,995,948 99.42% 8,836,911 0.58% Richard J. Marcogliese 1,507,665,690 98.10% 29,167,165 1.90% Chana L. Martineau 1,523,965,291 99.16% 12,867,564 0.84% Jonathan M. McKenzie 1,527,021,438 99.36% 9,811,418 0.64% Claude Mongeau 1,499,987,611 97.60% 36,845,243 2.40% Alexander J. Pourbaix 1,508,315,268 98.14% 28,517,586 1.86% Frank J. Sixt 1,464,348,067 95.28% 72,484,787 4.72% Rhonda I. Zygocki 1,511,533,980 98.35% 25,298,875 1.65%



Non-Binding Advisory Vote on the Corporation’s Approach to Executive Compensation: An advisory resolution was passed to accept the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation.

Votes for Votes against Number Percent Number Percent 1,496,668,184 97.39% 40,164,666 2.61%



Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is committed to maximizing value by developing its assets in a safe, responsible and cost-efficient manner, integrating sustainability considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

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