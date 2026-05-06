MRBK Investors Have Opportunity to Join Meridian Corporation Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Meridian Corporation (“Meridian” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MRBK) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Meridian reported its financial results for Q1 2026 on April 23, 2026. The Company revealed that “SBA loan sale income was down significantly after a management change" and that "costs remained elevated during the quarter, driven largely by charge offs in our SBA and leasing portfolios that trace back to loans originated during the low rate environment of 2020 and 2021." Based on this news, shares of Meridian fell by almost 8.9% on April 24, 2026.

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We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

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CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com