Safe Harbor Wealth Advisors, LLC Launches Buffer Strategy Program to Help Central Ohio Investors Manage Risk Amid Market Volatility

COLUMBUS, OH, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Harbor Wealth Advisors LLC, a Columbus-based wealth management firm, has announced the expansion of its advisory services with a dedicated buffer strategy program designed to help investors across Central Ohio participate in market growth while helping to protect against downside risk. The initiative reflects growing demand among investors for structured alternatives to traditional portfolio management during periods of sustained market uncertainty.

For many investors, the emotional toll of market volatility has become just as damaging as the financial toll. Market downturns can lead to emotional decisions and may impact long-term plans. According to Cory Sickles, Owner and Managing Partner of Safe Harbor Wealth Advisors, that pattern is exactly what buffer strategies are built to address.

"In my experience, Investors fear losses more than they value gains." said Sickles. "A buffer strategy helps clients participate in the market while putting guardrails around potential losses. It's not about chasing the highest return. It's about protecting the progress they've already made."

How the Buffer Strategy Program Works

A buffer strategy provides a predefined layer of downside protection during market declines. For example, with a 10% buffer in place, the first 10% of losses in a given period are absorbed - meaning the investor's portfolio is shielded from that initial drop. In exchange, upside gains are typically capped at a set level.

This structure appeals to investors who want to remain in the market but are unwilling to accept the full brunt of a downturn. Rather than pulling out of equities entirely or shifting heavily into bonds, buffer strategies offer a middle path, one that keeps capital working while reducing exposure to the kind of losses that can take years to recover from.

Responding to Growing Demand for Risk-Managed Investing

The appeal of buffer strategies has grown considerably in recent years as market swings have become more frequent and more pronounced. Investors approaching or already in retirement are particularly drawn to portfolio protection tools that don't require them to sacrifice all growth potential.

Safe Harbor Wealth Advisors operates as a fiduciary, meaning the firm is legally bound to act in its clients' best interests. Sickles noted that this commitment shapes every conversation about risk, return, and long-term planning.

"When someone comes to us worried about what the next market correction could do to their retirement, we don't just offer reassurance," Sickles said. "We offer structure. Buffer strategies give people a reason to stay invested instead of making emotional decisions they'll regret later."

Risks of Buffered Strategies

Buffered strategies can help reduce the impact of moderate market declines, but they come with important trade-offs. Most notably, the downside protection is limited to a defined range, meaning losses beyond the buffer are still possible. In exchange for this partial protection, investors typically give up a portion of the upside through return caps or participation limits, which can significantly reduce gains during strong market periods. These strategies are also dependent on specific outcome periods, so entering or exiting at different times can lead to results that differ from expectations. In addition, buffered products can be more complex and may carry higher fees or embedded costs, making them harder to fully understand and evaluate. As a result, while they may help manage certain risks, they can also limit growth potential and may not be suitable for all investors or market environments.

Wealth Preservation at the Core

For Safe Harbor Wealth Advisors, the buffer strategy program is part of a broader philosophy centered on wealth preservation and retirement planning. The firm works with clients to build portfolios that reflect their individual risk tolerance, income needs, and long-term goals - with an emphasis on keeping gains rather than simply chasing returns.

Sickles pointed out that big losses don't just reduce account balances, they change investor behavior. Clients who experience a steep decline are more likely to sell at the worst possible time, lock in losses, and delay their recovery by years. Buffer strategies are designed to interrupt that cycle by keeping losses within a manageable range.

About Safe Harbor Wealth Advisors, LLC

Safe Harbor Wealth Advisors, LLC is a fiduciary wealth management firm based in Columbus, Ohio, serving clients throughout Central Ohio. The firm specializes in risk-managed investing, retirement planning, and portfolio protection strategies. More information is available at https://safeharboroh.com and https://bufferedindex.com.

Investors interested in learning how buffer strategies may fit into their financial plan are invited to schedule a complimentary consultation at https://safeharboroh.com/contact/.





Media Contact:

Name: Cory Sickles - Owner/Managing Partner

Email: contact@safeharboroh.com

Phone: 614-760-0670

Advisory services are offered through Safe Harbor Wealth Advisors, LLC an SEC Investment Advisor.

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