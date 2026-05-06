Rivalry Announces Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order

TORONTO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (TSXV: RVLY) (the “Company” or “Rivalry”) today announced that the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") has issued a failure-to-file cease trade order (the "FFCTO") pursuant to National Policy 11-207 – Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions against the Company as a result of the Company's failure to file its: (i) audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Annual Financial Statements"), (ii) management's discussion and analysis relating to the Annual Financial Statements, and (iii) CEO and CFO certificates relating to the Annual Financial Statements (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

The FFCTO prohibits all trading, whether direct or indirect, in the Company’s securities in Canada, with certain limited exceptions for beneficial security holders who are not, and were not at the date of the FFCTO, insiders or control persons of the Company. Such holders may sell securities acquired before the FFCTO’s effective date if the sale is made through a “foreign organized regulated market” and via a registered investment dealer in Canada, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The FFCTO will remain in effect until the Annual Filings are filed and the OSC revokes the FFCTO.

About Rivalry

Rivalry Corp. is a Toronto-based company and the parent of an international regulated online gaming and sports betting brand. Rivalry previously operated in multiple jurisdictions and continues to evaluate strategic alternatives related to its business and assets.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “project” and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of the Company at the date the statements are made based on information then available to the Company. Various factors and assumptions are applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve a number of known and unknown, variables, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause the Company’s actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations; the ability to obtain and maintain required licenses; the esports and sports betting industry being a heavily regulated industry; the complex and evolving regulatory environment for the online gaming and online gambling industry; the success of esports and other betting products are not guaranteed; changes in public perception of the esports and online gambling industry; failure to retain or add customers; the Company having a limited operating history; negative cash flow from operations and the Company’s ability to operate as a going concern; operational risks; cybersecurity risks; reliance on management; reliance on third parties and third-party networks; exchange rate risks; risks related to cryptocurrency transactions; risk of intellectual property infringement or invalid claims; the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and general economic, market and business conditions. For additional risks, please see the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the 12 months ended December 31, 2024 under the heading “Risk Factors”, and other disclosure documents available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

No assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Company Contact:

investors@rivalry.com