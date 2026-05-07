Altus Group Announces Voting Results of 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, released today final voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held virtually earlier today. A total of 30,320,370 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 76.07% of the 39,857,533 Common Shares of the Company as at the record date on March 25, 2026.

Each of the nominees proposed for election as a director as listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 25, 2026, was elected by a majority of votes to serve until the next annual meeting or until a successor is elected or appointed, as detailed below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Will Brennan 29,230,949 98.54% 432,992 1.46% Angela L. Brown 28,159,422 94.93% 1,504,519 5.07% Colin J. Dyer 25,933,298 87.42% 3,730,643 12.58% Michael J. Gordon 28,986,946 97.72% 676,995 2.28% Anthony W. Long 29,284,734 98.72% 379,207 1.28% Carolyn Schuetz 27,988,419 94.35% 1,675,522 5.65% Thomas W. Warsop, III 28,224,426 95.15% 1,439,515 4.85%



The motion with respect to the appointment of the Company’s auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, was approved by a majority of votes. A total of 30,069,761 (99.20%) votes were cast in favour, with 242,512 (0.80%) votes withheld.

The ordinary resolution to increase the number of Common Shares reserved for issuance under the Company’s Long-Term Equity Incentive Plan by 1,830,000 to 8,594,000 was supported by a majority of votes, with a total of 24,080,945 (81.18%) votes cast in favour, and 5,582,637 (18.82%) votes against.

The advisory vote on approach to executive compensation was supported by a majority of votes, with a total of 23,944,809 (80.72%) votes cast in favour, and 5,719,160 (19.28%) votes against.

As a reminder, the Company’s first quarter of 2026 results conference call and webcast is scheduled for tomorrow.

Q1 2026 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Altus Group plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Altus Group’s management team will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to discuss the results. Analysts who wish to ask questions during the call can participate by telephone at 1-833-461-5787 (conference ID: 537816604). A live and archived webcast of the call with be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at: https://www.altusgroup.com/investor-relations/.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of CRE intelligence, anchored by ARGUS – the industry’s go-to software for valuation and performance analytics. For more than two decades, Altus Group has played a vital role in empowering CRE professionals with the analytics and trusted advice they need to make high-impact decisions with confidence. The world’s CRE leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to drive performance and manage risk. Our people around the world are driving meaningful impact in an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities.

For more information about Altus Group (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Martin Miasko

Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Strategy, Altus Group

(416) 204-5136

martin.miasko@altusgroup.com