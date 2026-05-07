Enerflex Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX: EFX) (NYSE: EFXT) ("Enerflex" or the "Company"), announces that at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 6, 2026, Enerflex’s shareholders approved the election of all 10 nominee directors presented in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 20, 2026. The shares represented at the Meeting voting on individual nominee directors were as follows:

Approval Against Director Votes For Percentage Votes Against Percentage Fernando R. Assing 86,602,468 97.65% 2,088,077 2.35% Benjamin Cherniavsky 86,622,946 97.67% 2,067,599 2.33% Joanne Cox 86,155,032 97.14% 2,535,513 2.86% Céline B. Gerson 86,706,678 97.76% 1,983,867 2.24% James C. Gouin 88,278,871 99.54% 411,674 0.46% Mona Hale 86,475,109 97.50% 2,215,436 2.50% Paul Mahoney 88,451,140 99.73% 239,405 0.27% Kevin J. Reinhart 86,516,043 97.55% 2,174,502 2.45% Thomas B. Tyree, Jr. 86,003,820 96.97% 2,686,725 3.03% Juan Carlos Villegas 86,375,516 97.39% 2,315,029 2.61%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting held earlier today will be filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

ABOUT ENERFLEX

Enerflex is a leading provider of modular natural gas, power technology and treated water solutions, delivering value through disciplined execution and a deliberate approach to where we compete. Our customer focused delivery model supports operational excellence, innovation, and scalability across our global footprint with a focus on creating long-term shareholder value.

With approximately 4,400 engineers, manufacturers, technicians, professionals, and innovators, Enerflex is bound together by a shared vision: Transforming Energy for a Sustainable Future. The Company remains committed to the future of natural gas and the critical role it plays, while focused on sustainability offerings to support the world’s energy needs.

Enerflex’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “EFX” and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “EFXT”. For more information about Enerflex, visit www.enerflex.com .

For investor and media enquiries, please contact the Company by email to chair@enerflex.com or ir@enerflex.com.