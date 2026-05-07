Enerflex Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX: EFX) (NYSE: EFXT) ("Enerflex" or the "Company"), announces that at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on May 6, 2026, Enerflex’s shareholders approved the election of all 10 nominee directors presented in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 20, 2026. The shares represented at the Meeting voting on individual nominee directors were as follows:
|Approval
|Against
|Director
|Votes For
|Percentage
|Votes Against
|Percentage
|Fernando R. Assing
|86,602,468
|97.65%
|2,088,077
|2.35%
|Benjamin Cherniavsky
|86,622,946
|97.67%
|2,067,599
|2.33%
|Joanne Cox
|86,155,032
|97.14%
|2,535,513
|2.86%
|Céline B. Gerson
|86,706,678
|97.76%
|1,983,867
|2.24%
|James C. Gouin
|88,278,871
|99.54%
|411,674
|0.46%
|Mona Hale
|86,475,109
|97.50%
|2,215,436
|2.50%
|Paul Mahoney
|88,451,140
|99.73%
|239,405
|0.27%
|Kevin J. Reinhart
|86,516,043
|97.55%
|2,174,502
|2.45%
|Thomas B. Tyree, Jr.
|86,003,820
|96.97%
|2,686,725
|3.03%
|Juan Carlos Villegas
|86,375,516
|97.39%
|2,315,029
|2.61%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting held earlier today will be filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
ABOUT ENERFLEX
Enerflex is a leading provider of modular natural gas, power technology and treated water solutions, delivering value through disciplined execution and a deliberate approach to where we compete. Our customer focused delivery model supports operational excellence, innovation, and scalability across our global footprint with a focus on creating long-term shareholder value.
With approximately 4,400 engineers, manufacturers, technicians, professionals, and innovators, Enerflex is bound together by a shared vision: Transforming Energy for a Sustainable Future. The Company remains committed to the future of natural gas and the critical role it plays, while focused on sustainability offerings to support the world’s energy needs.
Enerflex’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “EFX” and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “EFXT”. For more information about Enerflex, visit www.enerflex.com.
For investor and media enquiries, please contact the Company by email to chair@enerflex.com or ir@enerflex.com.