Questex’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Sensors Announce 2026 Best of Sensors Awards Winners

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at an awards ceremony, Questex’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Sensors unveiled the 2026 Best of Sensors Awards winners. The awards recognize the most cutting-edge technologies, pioneering leaders, and innovative companies across the sensors, electronics, and embedded systems landscape.

The awards program is an integral part of Sensors Converge 2026, taking place May 5-7 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Winners were selected from an outstanding number of submissions and evaluated by a panel of industry judges.

David Drain, Show Director, Sensors Converge said, “Our awards program has long stood as the leading platform for honoring achievements in the sensors industry. We are proud to celebrate the transformative technologies, forward-thinking leaders and pioneering companies driving the future of sensing, connectivity and automation. We congratulate all of the winners on their remarkable accomplishments.”

The Best of Sensors Awards program winners include:

Product Innovation Awards

Recognizing groundbreaking advancements in sensor technology and the electronics ecosystem:

Best Agriculture & Environmental Solution

Electro Scan Solar Drone - Electro Scan Inc.





Best AI & Edge Computing Solution

PolyEdge Multifunction Sensor, submitted by Tiami Networks





Best Automotive & Mobility Solution

Teradar Summit, submitted by Teradar





Best Healthcare & Wearable Solution

AI Gesture Recognition with Analog Front-End IC for EMG - Aizip, Inc. & Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation





Best Imaging & Optical Sensing Solution

Polar ID, submitted by Metalenz





Best Industrial & IIoT Solution

MethaneTrack™ Automated Continuous Emissions Monitoring System, submitted by NevadaNano





Best Instrumentation & Test Solution

MEMS mass flow sensor FS4000 - Siargo Ltd.





Best IoT & Connectivity Solution

InPlay IN120 NanoBeacon™ Wireless Sensor SoC - InPlay Inc





Best MEMS Solution

STA320 DualMode MEMS Oscillator - STATHERA





Best Power & Sustainability Solution

BQ41Z90 with Dynamic Z-Track™ technology - Texas Instruments





Best Smart Infrastructure Solution

SCD53 - Sensirion





Individual & Community Excellence Finalists

Celebrating the individuals and companies shaping the industry:

Company of the Year

STMicroelectronics





Startup of the Year

Aizip, Inc.





Executive of the Year

Rajesh Vashist, CEO & Chairman of the Board, SiTime





Woman of the Year

Tianyue Yu, Ph.D., Founder and CEO, Q3D Sensing, Inc.





View on website here.

In addition to the Best of Sensors Award winners, honorees from the Fierce Sensors 40 Under 40 Program were celebrated on stage. View all 40 Under 40 Honorees here. Plus, the 2026 Rising Stars were also celebrated. View the Rising Stars here.

Stay connected with Sensors Converge on Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and TikTok .

About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge (www.sensorsconverge.com), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start over 40 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Experiential Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Sensors at www.fiercesensors.com .

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

Sensors Converge

csoucy@questex.com