Suja Life Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

OCEANSIDE, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suja Life, Inc. today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,888,889 shares of its Class A common stock (“Class A Common Stock”) which are being offered by Suja Life as described in the registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), at a public offering price of $21.00 per share. Suja Life has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,333,333 shares of Class A Common Stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 7, 2026 under the ticker symbol “SUJA.” The offering is expected to close on May 8, 2026 subject to customary closing conditions.

Upon completion of the initial public offering, Suja Life will be the sole general partner of Suja Life Holdings, L.P. (“Holdings LP”) and will exclusively operate and control all of its business and affairs.

Suja Life will receive net proceeds of approximately $173.6 million after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions but before estimated expenses and intends to use the net proceeds received from this offering to acquire, directly or indirectly through one or more wholly owned subsidiaries newly issued LP units in Holdings LP at a purchase price per LP unit equal to the initial public offering price per share of Class A Common Stock, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Holdings LP will, in turn, use the balance of the net proceeds it receives from Suja Life (i) to repay $141.3 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement, (ii) to pay approximately $17.5 million in cash payments to certain employees and directors of Holdings LP in connection with the settlement of time-based vesting incentive units, in partial satisfaction of certain transaction bonus agreements and in connection with celebratory cash awards in respect of the closing of this offering and (iii) to pay expenses incurred in connection with this offering and the related organizational transactions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, and William Blair are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities and Evercore ISI are acting as bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the SEC on May 6, 2026. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Copies of the final prospectus related to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at 1-877-821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attn: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, by telephone at 1-800-621-0687 or by email at: prospectus@williamblair.com.

About Suja Life

At Suja Life, we're changing what beverages bring to the table. We make organic, cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and better-for-you sodas that deliver real functional benefits, exceptional taste, and high-quality ingredients, because we believe beverages should be as delicious as they are good for you. Our three brands – Suja Organic, Vive Organic, and Slice Soda – reach consumers through thousands of retail doors nationally. We operate a vertically integrated high-pressure processing and cold-pressed beverage facility, processing approximately 1 million pounds of organic produce each week and moving from farm to bottle in as few as eight days. With category-leading brands, a dedication to operational excellence, and a proven innovation engine, Suja Life is positioned at the front of the growing natural healthy beverage space.

Contact:

ICR, Inc.

sujalife@icrinc.com