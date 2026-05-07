2026 first quarter consolidated interim report (unaudited)

Construction market: The war in the Middle East and the resulting sharp rise in energy prices in the first quarter of the year have caused the previously optimistic economic growth forecast to be revised downwards. Growth for this year is projected at 2.1–2.5%, with the construction sector expected to grow by 2% in constant prices. The construction sector is not expected to grow significantly; rather, stabilisation will continue. Although rapidly rising input prices are putting strong pressure on profitability, the risk is mitigated to some extent by the construction price index included in public contracts.

Revenue: Nordecon’s revenue for the first quarter increased by 32% compared to the same period last year. The Buildings and Infrastructure segments accounted for 86% and 14% of the group’s total revenue, respectively. Revenue from the Buildings segment grew by 22%, while revenue from the Infrastructure segment increased by more than 2.5 times. Given the size of the group’s order book and its breakdown between the segments, revenue growth was in line with expectations.

Profitability: Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the group’s profitability improved. The overall gross margin was 5.6%, with profit coming from the Buildings segment. The loss from the Infrastructure segment, which was due to seasonal factors, decreased year on year.

Order book: Compared to 31 March 2025, the group’s order book increased by 31%. The order book of the Buildings segment grew significantly, driven by contracts secured by the public buildings subsegment, which account for 74% of the total. Growth in the Infrastructure segment’s order book was more modest. Based on the size of the order book and the general outlook for the economy and construction market, the group’s management team forecasts growth in business volumes for 2026.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

€’000 31 March 2026 31 December 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,859 5,266 Other financial assets 1,111 1,088 Trade and other receivables 36,730 46,348 Prepayments 3,650 3,274 Inventories 43,039 26,022 Total current assets 87,389 81,998 Non-current assets Other investments 77 77 Other financial assets 2,110 1,810 Trade and other receivables 10,248 10,142 Investment property 3,814 5,517 Property, plant and equipment 13,374 12,234 Intangible assets 14,931 14,922 Total non-current assets 44,554 44,702 TOTAL ASSETS 131,943 126,700 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 12,075 12,049 Trade payables 51,522 49,569 Other payables 10,802 9,971 Deferred income 12,226 15,249 Provisions 865 3,863 Total current liabilities 87,490 90,701 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 13,808 5,708 Trade payables 1,477 1,605 Other payables 3,305 0 Provisions 2,565 5,730 Total non-current liabilities 21,155 13,043 TOTAL LIABILITIES 108,645 103,744 EQUITY Share capital 14,379 14,379 Own (treasury) shares (660) (660) Share premium 635 635 Statutory capital reserve 2,554 2,554 Translation reserve 4,603 4,522 Retained earnings 243 141 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 21,754 21,571 Non-controlling interests 1,544 1,385 TOTAL EQUITY 23,298 22,956 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 131,943 126,700



Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

€’000 Q1 2026 Q1 2025 2025 Revenue 52,003 39,355 208,281 Cost of sales (49,065) (37,553) (194,746) Gross profit 2,938 1,802 13,535 Marketing and distribution expenses (76) (83) (433) Administrative expenses (1,747) (1,546) (6,814) Other operating income 17 52 154 Other operating expenses (13) (34) (6,835) Operating profit (loss) 1,119 191 (393) Finance income 111 145 499 Finance costs (969) (739) (3,464) Net finance costs (858) (594) (2,965) Profit (loss) before tax 261 (403) (3,358) Income tax expense 0 0 (141) Profit (loss) for the period 261 (403) (3,499) Other comprehensive income (expense)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 81 (96) 488 Total other comprehensive income (expense) 81 (96) 488 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (EXPENSE) 342 (499) (3,011) Profit (loss) attributable to: - Owners of the parent 102 (616) (4,605) - Non-controlling interests 159 213 1,106 Profit (loss) for the period 261 (403) (3,499) Comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: - Owners of the parent 183 (712) (4,117) - Non-controlling interests 159 213 1,106 Comprehensive income (expense) for the period 342 (499) (3,011) Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent: Basic earnings per share (€) 0.00 (0.02) (0.15) Diluted earnings per share (€) 0.00 (0.02) (0.15)



Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows

€’000 Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Cash receipts from customers 64,173 46,622 Cash paid to suppliers (57,997) (41,349) VAT paid (1,199) (1,249) Cash paid to and for employees (5,204) (3,923) Income tax paid (367) (350) Net cash used in operating activities (594) (249) Cash flows from investing activities Paid for acquisition of property, plant and equipment (385) (35) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 7 207 Loans provided (17) (26) Repayments of loans provided 2 3 Dividends received 12 0 Interest received 21 12 Cash placed in long-term deposits (332) 0 Net cash (used in) from investing activities (692) 161 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from loans received 1,395 633 Repayments of loans received (842) (406) Payments of lease principal (728) (633) Lease interest paid (62) (68) Dividends paid (637) 0 Interest paid (241) (209) Other payments (1) 1 Net cash used in financing activities (1,116) (682) Net cash flow (2,402) (770) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,266 8,195 Effect of movements in foreign exchange rates (5) (26) Change in cash and cash equivalents (2,402) (770) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2,859 7,399



Financial review

Financial performance

In the first quarter of 2026, the Nordecon group delivered a gross profit of €2,938 thousand (Q1 2025: €1,802 thousand) and a gross margin of 5.6% (Q1 2025: 4.6%). The gross margin improved year on year, supported by both operating segments. The gross margin of the Buildings segment increased to 8.8% (Q1 2025: 7.5%). Although the gross margin of the Infrastructure segment, which in the first quarter is affected by a large share of uncovered fixed costs, was negative at (5.8)%, it improved significantly compared with the (24.6)% in the first quarter of 2025.

The group’s administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were €1,747 thousand (Q1 2025: €1,546 thousand). The 13% year-on-year increase in administrative expenses was mainly due to higher staff costs. The ratio of administrative expenses to revenue (12 months rolling) decreased year on year, declining to 3.2% (Q1 2025: 3.6%).

The group’s operating profit for the first quarter of 2026 was €1,119 thousand (Q1 2025: €191 thousand) and EBITDA was €1,784 thousand (Q1 2025: €858 thousand).

The group’s finance income and costs are affected by exchange rate fluctuations in the group’s foreign markets. However, in the reporting period the impact of those fluctuations was smaller than a year earlier. In the first quarter of 2026, the Ukrainian hryvnia weakened against the euro by around 0.9% and the translation of the loans provided to the group’s Ukrainian subsidiaries in euros into the local currency gave rise to an exchange loss of €59 thousand (Q1 2025: an exchange loss of €117 thousand). The Swedish krona weakened against the euro by around 1.1% and the translation of a loan provided to the Swedish subsidiary in euros into the local currency gave rise to an exchange loss of €3 thousand (Q1 2025: an exchange gain of €41 thousand).

The group ended the period with a net profit of €261 thousand (Q1 2025: a net loss of €403 thousand). Net profit attributable to owners of the parent, Nordecon AS, amounted to €102 thousand (Q1 2025: a net loss of €616 thousand).

Cash flows

In the first quarter of 2026, operating activities produced a net cash outflow of €594 thousand (Q1 2025: an outflow of €249 thousand). Due to revenue growth, both cash receipts from customers and cash paid to suppliers increased compared to the first quarter of 2025. Cash paid to and for employees also increased.

Investing activities resulted in a net cash outflow of €692 thousand (Q1 2025: an inflow of €161 thousand). Payments made to acquire property, plant and equipment totalled €385 thousand (Q1 2025: €35 thousand) and proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment amounted to €7 thousand (Q1 2025: €207 thousand). Loans provided totalled €17 thousand (Q1 2025: €26 thousand) and interest received amounted to €21 thousand (Q1 2025: €12 thousand). Cash placed in long-term deposits during the period amounted to €332 thousand.

Financing activities generated a net cash outflow of €1,116 thousand (Q1 2025: an outflow of €682 thousand). The items with the strongest impact were loans received and loan repayments of €1,395 thousand and €842 thousand, respectively (Q1 2025: €633 thousand and €406 thousand). Lease payments totalled €728 thousand (Q1 2025: €633 thousand) and interest payments totalled €241 thousand (Q1 2025: €209 thousand). Dividends paid in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to €637 thousand. In the first quarter of 2025, no dividends were paid.

At 31 March 2026, the group’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to €2,859 thousand (31 March 2025: €7,399 thousand).

Key financial figures and ratios

Figure/ratio Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Q1 2024 2025 Revenue (€’000) 52,003 39,355 46,245 208,281 Revenue change 32.1% (14.9)% 37.8% (7)% Net profit (loss) (€’000) 261 (403) (182) (3,499) Net profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent (€’000) 102 (616) (593) (4,605) Weighted average number of shares 31,528,585 31,528,585 31,528,585 31,528,585 Earnings per share (€) 0.00 (0.02) (0.02) (0.15) Administrative expenses to revenue 3.4% 3.9% 3.4% 3.3% Administrative expenses to revenue (rolling) 3.2% 3.6% 3.3% 3.3% EBITDA (€’000) 1,784 858 1,094 2,206 EBITDA margin 3.4% 2.2% 2.4% 1.1% Gross margin 5.6% 4.6% 4.6% 6.5% Operating margin 2.2% 0.5% 0.8% (0.2)% Operating margin excluding gain on non-current asset sales 2.1% 0.4% 0.8% (0.2)% Net margin 0.5% (1.0)% (0.4)% (1.7)% Return on invested capital 1.2% (0.5)% 0.1% (5.5)% Return on equity 1.1% (1.5)% (0.8)% (14.1)% Equity ratio 17.7% 22.9% 19.1% 18.1% Return on assets 0.2% (0.4)% (0.2)% (2.9)% Gearing 46.8% 24.4% 4.4% 30.7% Current ratio 1.00 0.94 0.85 0.90 31 March 2026 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 31 Dec 2025 Order book (€’000) 372,192 283,548 198,737 273,060



Performance by geographical market

Revenue generated outside Estonia, in Ukraine, accounted for approximately 1% of the group’s total revenue in the first quarter of 2026. Revenue generated in Ukraine, as well as its share of the Group’s total revenue, decreased compared to the same period in 2025. This was primarily due to the extremely challenging conditions in the country. Constant power outages and a very cold winter hindered work at construction sites and in the production of building materials. No revenue was generated in Sweden as we had no construction contracts in progress in that market.

Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Q1 2024 2025 Estonia 99% 98% 99% 98% Ukraine 1% 2% 1% 2%



Performance by business line

Segment revenues

The group’s goals include maintaining a balance between the revenues of the two main operating segments (Buildings and Infrastructure) if market conditions permit. This helps diversify risk and provides better opportunities to continue construction activities in challenging market conditions, when volumes in one subsegment decline sharply, while volumes in another start to grow more rapidly.

The group’s revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was €52,003 thousand, approximately 32% higher than in the first quarter of 2025, when revenue amounted to €39,355 thousand. The Buildings segment generated revenue of €44,596 thousand and the Infrastructure segment generated revenue of €7,402 thousand. The corresponding figures for the first quarter of 2025 were €36,584 thousand and €2,766 thousand, respectively. Revenue from the Buildings segment grew by 22%, while revenue from the Infrastructure segment increased more than 2.5 times. In view of the size of the group’s order book and its breakdown between the segments, revenue growth was in line with expectations.

Revenue by operating segment Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Q1 2024 2025 Buildings 86% 93% 94% 81% Infrastructure 14% 7% 6% 19%



Subsegment revenues

Most of the revenue in the Buildings segment currently comes from the construction of public and commercial buildings. During the period, revenue generated by the public buildings subsegment increased by around 53% year on year, whereas revenue from the industrial and warehouse facilities subsegment decreased and revenue from the commercial and apartment buildings subsegments remained comparable to the same period last year. The apartment buildings subsegment did not have any major ongoing projects and the revenue from own development operations was not significant.

In the first quarter of 2026, the largest projects in the public buildings subsegment were the construction of the Tiskre School in the Harku rural municipality, and the design and construction of Loodusmaja (Nature Hub) and the new television building of Estonian Public Broadcasting in Tallinn. Work also continued on the construction of a barracks at Tapa as well as various other buildings procured by the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments.

The largest projects in the commercial buildings subsegment were the construction of a commercial building at Väike-Turu 7 in Tartu, the LEED Gold compliant Uusküla spa hotel on the northern shore of Lake Peipus in the Alutaguse rural municipality, and a spa hotel and a swimming complex in Viljandi.

Revenue from own development operations, which is included in the apartment buildings subsegment, amounted to €319 thousand (Q1 2025: €6 thousand). During the period, we started preparations for the construction of phase 2 of the Seileri Kvartal housing estate in Pärnu ( https://seileri.ee ) and continued building the Tammepärja Kodu housing estate in the Tammelinn district in Tartu ( https://tammelinn.ee ) and the Pärnasalu residential development project on the outskirts of Tartu (https://parnasalutee.ee). When carrying out our own development activities, we carefully monitor potential risks in the housing development market.

Buildings segment Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Q1 2024 2025 Public buildings 63% 52% 67% 52% Commercial buildings 35% 46% 19% 39% Apartment buildings 1% 1% 14% 8% Industrial and warehouse facilities 1% 1% 0% 1%



In the first quarter of 2026, all of the revenue generated by the Infrastructure segment came from road construction and maintenance. Compared with the same period last year, the segment’s revenue has increased significantly. The period’s largest projects were the construction of the Rail Baltica main line railway infrastructure, including the Hagudi–Alu section of stage III in Rapla County and the Selja–Tootsi section of stage I in Pärnu County, and the construction of the Päädeva-Orgita road section on km 62.2–64.8 of national road no. 4 (E67), Tallinn–Pärnu–Ikla.

Infrastructure segment Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Q1 2024 2025 Road construction and maintenance 100% 77% 83% 87% Other engineering 0% 23% 17% 13%



Order book

The group’s order book (backlog of contracts signed but not yet performed) stood at €372,192 thousand at 31 March 2026, reflecting an increase of approximately 31% year on year. In the first quarter of 2026, we signed new contracts for €155,787 thousand (Q1 2025: €111,276 thousand). After the reporting date, we have signed new contracts for €13,911 thousand.

31 March 2026 31 March 2025 31 March 2024 31 Dec 2025 Order book (€’000) 372,192 283,548 198,737 273,060



At 31 March 2026, the Buildings segment accounted for 71% and the Infrastructure segment for 29% of the group’s total order book (31 March 2025: 66% and 34%, respectively). Compared to 31 March 2025, the order books of the Buildings and Infrastructure segments have increased by 43% and 10%, respectively. Contracts relating to the public buildings subsegment account for 74% of the order book of the Buildings segment and significant proportion of these contracts is for work to be performed for the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments. The order book of the Infrastructure segment has grown primarily through large-scale contracts relating to Rail Baltica as well as a contract with the Estonian Transport Administration for the construction of the Päädeva–Orgita and Haimre sections of the Tallinn–Pärnu–Ikla road.

The contracts of the Rail Baltica project and the road construction projects financed by the European Cohesion Fund through the Estonian Transport Administration have revitalised the infrastructure segment. However, this does not fully offset the underfunding of road construction. The volume of public investment in building construction has decreased. The market is supported by the defence sector, with some activity also coming from local governments and the private sector.

Major contracts secured in the reporting period include:

Construction of the first building and the related outdoor areas of the logistics and light industrial park Park Rae in Rae rural municipality, with an approximate cost of €15,800 thousand.

Construction of a new school building for Tallinn Helen’s School in Põhja-Tallinn, with an approximate cost of €12,600 thousand.

Construction of a building and infrastructure for AS Tallinna Vesi at the Ülemiste Water Treatment Plant site in Tallinn, with an approximate cost of €11,800 thousand.

Construction of supporting infrastructure for the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments in Pärnu County, with an approximate cost of €110,400 thousand.

Based on the size of the group’s order book and the general outlook for the economy and the construction market, the group’s management team expects business volumes to increase in 2026. In a highly competitive environment, management has avoided taking unjustified risks that could materialise during contract execution and adversely affect the group’s results. Our main focus is on assessing and mitigating the risks arising from market changes, particularly rising input costs. We also prioritise managing fixed costs, increasing productivity and executing pre-construction and design activities effectively to leverage our professional competitive advantages.

People

Employees and staff costs

The group’s average number of employees in the first quarter of 2026 was 450, including 284 engineers and technical professionals (ETP). Compared to the same period last year, the number of employees increased by around 9%.

Average number of employees at group companies (the parent company and the subsidiaries):

Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Q1 2024 2025 ETPs 284 263 281 275 Workers 166 148 142 156 Total average 450 411 423 431



The group’s staff costs for the first quarter of 2026, including all taxes, were €5,670 thousand compared with €4,795 thousand in the first quarter of 2025. Staff costs grew by 18% year on year due to an increase in both the number of employees and salaries.

In the first quarter of 2026, the service fees of the members of the council of Nordecon AS totalled €68 thousand and the related social security charges amounted to €22 thousand (Q1 2025: €50 thousand and €17 thousand, respectively).

The service fees of the members of the board of Nordecon AS totalled €146 thousand and the related social security charges amounted to €48 thousand (Q1 2025: €139 thousand and €46 thousand, respectively).

Labour productivity and labour cost efficiency

We measure the efficiency of our operating activities using the following productivity and efficiency indicators, which are based on the number of employees and the staff costs incurred:

Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Q1 2024 2025 Nominal labour productivity (rolling), (€’000) 501.4 501.8 535.4 483.3 Change against the comparative period, % (0.1)% (6.3)% 13.4% (6.0)% Nominal labour cost efficiency (rolling), (€) 9.9 8.7 11.1 9.8 Change against the comparative period, % 14.6% (21.8)% 0.5% 5.4%



Compared to the same period in 2025, the group’s nominal labour productivity remained stable. However, its nominal labour cost efficiency improved due to an increase in revenue and a decrease in staff costs over the past four quarters.

Andri Hõbemägi

Nordecon AS

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +372 6272 022

Email: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com

www.nordecon.com

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