Kuros Biosciences appoints I.V. Hall as Chief Operating Officer, deepening operational, R&D and extremities leadership for next phase of growth

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, May 7, 2026 – Kuros Biosciences (“Kuros” or the “Company”) a leader in next generation bone healing technologies, today announced the appointment of I.V. Hall as Chief Operating Officer effective June 1, 2026. I.V. will succeed Sjoerd Musters, who will conclude his role as the current Chief Operating Officer. By mutual agreement, Sjoerd will remain with the Company through August 1, 2026, to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

This appointment reflects Kuros’ continued commitment to the organizational depth and operational infrastructure required to deliver on its innovative pipeline strategy. I.V. brings more than 30 years of medical device leadership experience with deep expertise in R&D, product development, commercialization, and strategic operations. He is widely recognized in the orthopedic trauma and extremities markets, making his appointment particularly relevant as Kuros continues to strengthen its presence across numerous musculoskeletal applications and accelerate the organic pipeline development.

I.V. joins Kuros following a distinguished career spanning orthopedic trauma, surgical infection prevention, and cardiology. He spent 27 years with DePuy Synthes, a Johnson & Johnson company (formerly Synthes), where he held positions of worldwide responsibility across R&D, commercialization, strategic marketing and business leadership, ultimately rising to Global President of the Trauma, Extremities, Craniomaxillofacial, and Animal Health businesses. He also served on the leadership team that facilitated the landmark integration of Synthes into Johnson & Johnson. Most recently, I.V. served as CEO and Managing Director of Next Science, LLC, where he led the commercialization of surgical solutions targeting infection prevention and successfully completed an asset sale to Demetra Holdings.

Chris Fair, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros Biosciences, said: “We sincerely thank Sjoerd for his pivotal role in building and strengthening Kuros’ operational foundation during this period of rapid growth. On behalf of the entire company, I appreciate his outstanding service and wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”

“As we enter our next stage of growth with a clear focus on translating scale into operational leverage, we are committed to building the organizational depth, infrastructure and product development capabilities required to deliver on our ambitious strategic plan. I.V. brings a rare combination of building and leading high-performing R&D-driven and operationally rigorous organizations, which is exactly what Kuros needs at this stage. His extensive experience in extremities, a key area of focus for us, combined with his proven ability to deliver complex product development programs, makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team.”

Joost de Bruijn, Executive Director and President of Innovation and Strategy at Kuros Biosciences said: “I.V.’s experience sits directly at the intersection of innovation, product development and commercial execution. I am confident that his track record in leading global orthopedic businesses, advancing R&D programs and building high-performing organizations will help strengthen our innovation agenda and support the continued development of our pipeline.”

As incoming Chief Operating Officer, I.V. commented: “Kuros has built a strong innovation platform on a scientific foundation. I've spent my career building organizations that translate science into surgical solutions patients can count on. I am excited to join the team at the Company’s next wave of operational and innovative growth, especially as Kuros continues to build out its extremities portfolio and broader pipeline.”

I.V.’s appointment underscores Kuros’ continued focus on operational excellence, expanding organizational depth, technical expertise, and the organizational capabilities required to scale and advance its innovation strategy.

For further information, please contact:

Alexandre Müller Daniel Geiger Investor Relations Chief Financial Officer Tel +41 43 268 32 31 Tel +41 44 733 47 41 IR@kurosbio.com daniel.geiger@kurosbio.com

About MagnetOs

Growing bone with MagnetOsTM gives surgeons confidence where it matters most – delivering predictable fusion outcomes.1 In a Level I human clinical study published in Spine, MagnetOs achieved nearly twice the fusion rate of autograft (79% vs. 47%) in posterolateral fusions (PLFs).1 Among active smokers – who made up 1 in 5 patients – the fusion difference between MagnetOs and autograft was even more dramatic.*1,2 MagnetOs grows bone on its own thanks to NeedleGripTM – a proprietary submicron surface technology that harnesses the immune system to stimulate bone growth, without added cells or growth factors.†3-5 Ready-to-use, easy to mold, and reliably staying put, MagnetOs carries no intrinsic risk of human tissue-related disease transmission and is FDA cleared for use throughout the spine, including interbody procedures.‡6-11 Additionally, MagnetOs Granules, MagnetOs Putty, MagnetOs Easypack Putty and MagnetOs MIS are also cleared for use in the extremities and pelvis.7-10

Indications Statement

Please refer to the instructions for use for your local region for a full list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions.

About Kuros Biosciences

Kuros Biosciences is on a mission to discover, develop, and deliver innovative biologic technologies. With locations in the U.S., Switzerland, and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The company’s first commercial product, MagnetOsTM, is a unique advanced bone graft that has already been used across five continents. For more information on the company, its products, and pipeline, visit kurosbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This media release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “will” or “expect” or the negative of those words or other similar words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements include scientific, business, economic, and financial factors. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility for updating forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.

*19 of initial 100 patients were active smokers. Radiographic fusion data of the smoker subgroup were not statistically analyzed as a subgroup and were not included in the peer-reviewed publication of the study.1 †Results from in vivo or in vitro laboratory testing may not be predictive of clinical experience in humans. Please refer to the Instructions for Use for a full list of indications, contraindications, precautions, and warnings. MagnetOs is not cleared by the FDA or TGA as an osteoinductive bone graft. ‡MagnetOs must also be used with an intervertebral body fusion device cleared by FDA for use with a bone void filler. MagnetOs Flex Matrix must be hydrated with BMA and mixed with autograft in posterolateral spine and intervertebral disc space. MagnetOs Granules must be hydrated with blood in the intervertebral disc space.

1. Stempels, et al. Spine. 2024;49(19):1323-1331. 2. Van Dijk, LA. 24th SGS Annual Meeting (Swiss Society of Spinal Surgery). Basel, Switzerland. Aug 2024. 3. Van Dijk, et al. eCM. 2021;41:756-73. 4. Van Dijk, et al. J Immunol Regen Med. 2023;19:100070. 5. Duan, et al. eCM. 2019;37:60-73. 6. Data on file. MagnetOs Putty and MagnetOs Easypack Putty. 7. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Granules (US). 8. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Putty (US). 9. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Easypack Putty (US). 10. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs MIS (US). 11. Instructions for Use (IFU) MagnetOs Flex Matrix (US).

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