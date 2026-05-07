VALLOUREC RECORDS STRONG ENDORSEMENT

OF ITS EMPLOYEE SHARE OFFERING

Meudon (France), on May 7th, 2026 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, is pleased with the success of its employee share offering “Vallourec Invest 2026”, which has recorded a significant increase in participation compared to the previous year.

This year, the program was offered to eligible employees in France, the United States, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates, for a total of 10,097 eligible employees.

With 5,305 subscribers, equivalent to more than one in two eligible employees (53.1%), this edition marks a significant increase in participation rates compared to 2025 (45.2%), confirming the growing appeal of the program, which includes a 20% discount and a matching contribution.

The total amount of subscriptions amounts to €4.5 million, compared to €3.3 million in 2025. Furthermore, shares subscribed under this new edition of Vallourec Invest will be eligible for the interim dividend* announced by the Group last February.

This offer, which falls within the scope of the delegations of authority granted by the Shareholders’ General Meeting, reflects Vallourec’s commitment to involving the Group’s employees in value creation.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec, said: “With more than one in two employees participating in the offering, the success of Vallourec Invest 2026 demonstrates our teams’ renewed confidence in the Group’s strategy and prospects, while highlighting their commitment to collectively building Vallourec’s future. I warmly welcome their endorsement and thank them for their trust.”

This offering resulted in the creation of 292,445 new shares at a subscription price of €15.51 per share (representing 0.12% of Vallourec’s share capital) and brings the total number of shares comprising the capital to 238,699,838 as of April 29, 2026.

* This extraordinary interim dividend is subject to customary conditions and the approval of Vallourec’s Board of Directors in July 2026. This extraordinary interim dividend amount is also contingent on the full exercise of Vallourec’s outstanding warrants on or before their expiration on June 30, 2026.





About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible. Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44 (0)75 91 83 74 05

thomson@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders:

Toll Free number (From France):

0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com

Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr

Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

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