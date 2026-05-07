EfTEN United Property Fund unaudited financial results for the 1st quarter of 2026

In Q1 2026, EfTEN United Property Fund earned 461 thousand euros in net profit (Q1 2025: 703 thousand euros). The decline in profit is primarily related to the Fund's investment in EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares, whose price on the Tallinn Stock Exchange increased 2.9% in Q1 2026 compared with 4.5% in the same period of 2025. In addition, interest income from the investment in the development company Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ decreased year-on-year, as the development company repaid the principal and interest of the shareholder loan to the Fund in full in mid-March.

Despite the decline in profit, EfTEN United Property Fund AS received record owner income from its underlying funds at the beginning of 2026. This forms the basis for the Fund’s first distribution of the year to investors in Q2 2026, in the amount of approximately one million euros. The distribution is based on dividends and income received from all underlying funds, as well as interest from the Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ and the Menulio 7 office building shareholder loans. The distribution does not include the profit from the Invego Uus-Järveküla development project, which the Fund plans to distribute largely in the second half of the year.

Since EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio is diversified across nearly 50 different properties in the Baltic states, developments across all segments of the regional real estate market affect the Fund's results. There have been no major changes in the Baltic commercial real estate market over the last few quarters. In the residential real estate market, however, sales of new developments have improved in all Baltic states. In Tallinn, monthly sales of new developments grew to approximately 160 units per month in Q1 2026, compared with an average of around 100 units in 2024 and the first half of 2025. The biggest jump in the Baltic states was made by the Vilnius new-development market, where — partly thanks to expectations of funds being released from the second pension pillar — Q1 2026 sales volumes reached all-time highs, at times reaching up to 700 units per month.

The pace of sales also remained strong at the start of the year in Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ, the development company for the Uus-Järveküla residential district in which EfTEN United Property Fund holds an 80% stake. In the first quarter, 22 units were sold (real rights contracts signed) and reservation agreements were concluded for three terraced houses. As of the end of the quarter, 8 terraced houses in the development remain unreserved. In March, Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ repaid its entire bank loan and returned the shareholder loan to the Fund in full (1.51 million euros) along with the accrued interest (56 thousand euros). EfTEN United Property Fund invested a total of 3.52 million euros in the Uus-Järveküla development project in 2021 and 2023, and has to date received 4.8 million euros back.

In the second half of 2026, EfTEN United Property Fund will focus on finding investment opportunities in a new residential development project.

Statement of the comprehensive income

1st quarter 2026 2025 € thousand INCOME Interest income 74 154 Income from underlying funds 58 0 Other financial income 0 4 Net profit / loss from assets recognised in fair value through profit or loss 402 615 Investments in subsidiaries 35 90 Investments in underlying funds 367 525 Total income 534 773 COSTS Operating expenses Management fees -27 -29 Costs of administering the Fund -8 -7 Other operating expenses -38 -29 Total operating expenses -73 -65 Interest expenses 0 -5 Operating profit 461 703 Profit before income tax 461 703 Net profit for the period 461 703 Total comprehensive profit for the reporting period 461 703 Increase in the net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders 461 703 Ordinary and diluted earnings per share (EUR) 0.19 0.28





Statement of financial position

31.03.2026 31.12.2025 € thousand ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,287 1,774 Loans granted 2,149 1,516 Other receivables and accrued income 310 300 Total current assets 5,746 3,590 Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 23,929 23,474 Investments in subsidiaries 3,146 3,111 Investments in underlying funds 20,783 20,363 Loans granted 0 2,149 Total non-current assets 23,929 25,623 TOTAL ASSETS 29,675 29,213 LIABILITIES Current liabilities 3 2 Total liabilities, excluding net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders 3 2 NET ASSET VALUE OF THE FUND Net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders 29,672 29,211 Total liabilities and net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders 29,675 29,213





The unaudited 1st quarter 2026 report of the EfTEN United Property Fund is attached to the release and can be found on the Fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/reports-documents/





Kristjan Tamla

Managing Director

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee





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