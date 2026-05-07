Navatar Brings AI-Powered Corporate Finance Advisory CRM to Salesforce for Investment Banks and Consulting Firms

NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navatar today announced an AI-powered corporate finance advisory operating model on Salesforce, designed for firms whose deal practices span corporate finance, transaction advisory, diligence, restructuring, tax, and other transaction-related services. As corporate finance advisory increasingly operates inside multidisciplinary deals platforms, firms need a better way to coordinate sponsor coverage, relationship intelligence, and mandate execution across teams that may all be working with the same clients.

Navatar’s AI-powered operating model introduces a single Salesforce-based AI Deal Engine that spans sponsor coverage, deal origination, buyer and target research, transaction execution, and post-close relationship management. The AI runs continuously – capturing relationship and workflow intelligence as it is created, preserving institutional context, and helping teams act on it across the full deal lifecycle.

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Firmwide sponsor relationship intelligence

For many consulting-led advisory firms, sponsor relationships do not live in one team. Corporate finance may be pursuing an M&A mandate while transaction advisory, diligence, tax, or restructuring teams are already supporting the same sponsor or one of its portfolio companies elsewhere in the firm.

Navatar is designed to give firms a shared view of those relationships on Salesforce. Instead of relying on fragmented spreadsheets, inboxes, and separate practice-level systems, leaders can see which sponsors are active across the firm, which teams are engaged, what mandates are live, and where there is opportunity to deepen coverage or coordinate outreach.

Better origination through shared context

Navatar AI helps corporate finance teams move from isolated idea generation to firm-informed origination. By combining sponsor relationship history, sector intelligence, prior mandates, and firmwide activity, the AI helps teams identify where a conversation is timely and what angle is most likely to resonate.

This is especially important in buyer, target, and sponsor research. Instead of rebuilding lists from scratch, teams can use AI to map relevant strategics and financial sponsors, understand which parts of the firm already know them, and create more informed target and buyer lists grounded in actual relationship intelligence. According to McKinsey, leading institutions are using AI to improve client prospecting, lead prioritization, account planning, and cross-sell identification, enabling frontline teams to shift time from administration to higher-value client engagement.

Coordinated execution across practices

Once a mandate is live, execution often fragments across workstreams, stakeholders, and service lines. A corporate finance team may need support from diligence, tax, restructuring, valuation, or consulting specialists while also managing buyers, sponsors, management teams, and internal approvals.

Navatar AI acts as the coordination and memory layer across that process. It helps teams track who is engaged, what has been shared, where process milestones stand, and which internal experts should be pulled in based on prior work and current mandate needs. As buyer behavior, sponsor interest, and diligence activity evolve, teams can refine process strategy without losing context across handoffs.

Banker and advisor productivity on Salesforce

Navatar is also designed to improve day-to-day productivity for senior advisors, junior bankers, and adjacent deal professionals. Routine follow-ups, reminders, note capture, and workflow coordination can be automated or initiated by AI, while relationship and account intelligence remains accessible inside Salesforce rather than scattered across disconnected tools.

That model aligns with a broader shift in financial services toward AI-enabled operating models that redesign workflows rather than simply speeding up existing tasks. For corporate finance advisory firms, that means using AI not only to make individual bankers faster, but to make the entire deals platform more coordinated, responsive, and commercially effective.

Built for confidentiality, accuracy, and control

Corporate finance and transaction advisory work is highly sensitive and relationship-driven. Navatar’s AI operating model is built on Salesforce and Agentforce, giving firms a foundation designed for enterprise-grade trust, security, and governance as they bring AI into live engagements and client decisions.

Client data remains within secure environments and is not exposed to public AI models, while the platform provides guardrails to support accuracy, completeness, and traceability across sponsor coverage, origination, and mandate execution. Salesforce has positioned trusted Agentforce deployments around a governed data foundation, role-based access, visibility, and controls that help organizations deploy AI agents securely and responsibly.

About Navatar

Navatar CRM powers private markets and investment banking firms worldwide, managing relationships, originating deals, and executing mandates for corporate finance advisors, M&A firms, private equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, secondaries, funds of funds, and more. Navatar’s AI-driven platform delivers intelligence, unifies context, and orchestrates complex processes on Salesforce with minimal disruption to existing workflows.

For more information, visit www.navatargroup.com.

Media Contact

Navatar

sales@navatargroup.com