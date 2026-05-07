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7. May 2026

David Hellemann, Group Managing Director, has been appointed Deputy Group Chief Executive of the Nykredit Group.

In this connection, Merete Eldrup, Chair of the Board of Directors, says:

“The appointment of David Hellemann should be seen as a result of the long-term succession planning that is a key priority for the Board of Directors of the Nykredit Group. We have noted with satisfaction the consistently strong performance of the combined Group Executive Board under the highly capable leadership of Michael Rasmussen. “

“With this appointment, we formalise the strong and trust-based partnership that has long characterised the collaboration between Michael Rasmussen and David Hellemann. We are highly confident that, together with the other members of the Group Executive Board, they will continue to set the direction for an ambitious Nykredit Group that is increasingly positioning itself as a customer-owned alternative to the listed banks.”

Contact: For comments, please contact Orhan Gökcen, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 31 21 06 39.

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