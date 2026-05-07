Alm. Brand A/S – Launch of new share buyback programme in accordance with the ‘Safe Harbour’ rules

The Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S has resolved to exercise the authority to buy back treasury shares for a total amount of up to DKK 593 million. The authority to buy back treasury shares was granted at the company’s annual general meeting held on 9 April 2026 and authorises share buybacks of up to 10% of the share capital in the period until 30 April 2027.

Purpose

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the share capital and to cover share-based remuneration for Alm. Brand Group’s employees. Of the total amount of DKK 1.0 billion, DKK 0.5 billion relates to ordinary earnings in 2025, and DKK 0.5 billion relates to a favourable development in Alm. Brand’s SCR coverage in 2025.

On 5 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced the purchase of shares for a total amount of DKK 477 million from Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba.

DKK 70 million of the share buyback relates to share-based remuneration for Alm. Brand Group’s employees.

Timeline

The share buyback programme runs from 7 May 2026 until 28 February 2027 at the latest, both days included. During this period, Alm. Brand A/S will acquire treasury shares for a total amount of up to DKK 593 million in accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, which together with MAR constitutes the ‘Safe Harbour’ rules.

Terms of the share buyback

Alm. Brand A/S is required to appoint a lead manager to make trading decisions independently of and without any influence from Alm. Brand A/S and to make the buybacks within the limits announced. Alm. Brand A/S has appointed Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland as lead manager of the share buyback process.

In accordance with the share buyback programme, Alm. Brand A/S may acquire up to 75 million shares, corresponding to 5.2% of the existing share capital of Alm. Brand A/S.

The shares shall in no circumstances be acquired at a price deviating by more than 10% from the most recently quoted market price at the time of acquisition.

The shares shall not be acquired at a price exceeding the price of the last registered independent trade or exceeding the price of the highest independent quote on the trading venue on which the acquisition is made.

The maximum number of shares that may be acquired on any trading day may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume for shares in Alm. Brand A/S on the trading venue on which the acquisition is made. The average daily trading volume is calculated over a period of 20 days preceding the relevant trading day.





Once a week following the launch of the share buyback programme, and at the end of the programme, a company announcement will be published containing information on transactions effected under the programme.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

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