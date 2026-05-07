The decision of the management company of INVL Technology on the purchase of own shares

The Management company INVL Asset Management, UAB of INVL Technology (hereinafter – “the Company”), taking into account that the Company has formed and not realised the reserve for the purchase of own shares which is equal to EUR 9.8 million and considering the resolution of the General Shareholders Meeting of the Company held on 30 April 2026, initiates the purchase of the Company‘s own ordinary registered EUR 0.29 nominal value shares.

Share sale offers shall be accumulated during the entire purchase period. Should sale offers exceed quantity of shares to be acquired, all offers shall be reduced in proportion.

Purchase conditions:

Share purchase starts on 11 May 2026.

Share purchase ends on 15 May 2026.

Maximum number of shares to be acquired (units): 110,000 units.

Total maximum purchase price (EUR): EUR 528,000.

Share purchase price (EUR): EUR 4.80 per share.





Additional information:

INVL Technology, a company that invests in information technology businesses, will seek to acquire another portion of its own shares at a fixed price.

The share buy-back will take place from 11 to 15 May. The maximum number of INVL Technology shares to be acquired is 110,000 units (0.9% of the share capital). Shareholders wishing to sell their shares during the buy-back should contact the intermediary, Artea bank, or their financial advisors.

The shares will be repurchased at a fixed price of EUR 4.8 per share. For comparison, the company's share price on the exchange was EUR 4.7 before the share buy-back was announced. EUR 528 thousand from the reserve is allocated for the share buy-back.

The repurchased shares will be cancelled, correspondingly reducing the company's share capital and thereby increasing the value of each remaining share.

Currently, the investment company in information technology businesses has an unused reserve of EUR 9.8 million for acquiring its own shares.

The procedure for the acquisition of the company’s shares was approved by shareholders at the general meeting of shareholders on 30 April 2026. The company was granted the right to acquire up to 10% of its share capital, with an 18-month term set for the acquisition from the date of the resolution of the general meeting of shareholders.

INVL Technology, which is managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltic States, is a closed-ended investment company and its investments must be realised by mid-July 2028 at the latest, with funds distributed to shareholders.



The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt