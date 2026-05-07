Aspo Plc Investor news 7 May 2026 at 10.00 EEST

Telko to reorganize its operations into two business units

Telko is transitioning to a new operating model as part of its ongoing strategy renewal. As of May 1, 2026, Telko is organized into two business units: Essential Solutions and Advanced Materials.

“We are moving from four business units to two, which sharpens our focus, creates synergies and enables a more comprehensive service to our customers. At the same time, we are launching a performance improvement program focusing on growth, commercial excellence and operational leverage,“ says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Telko.

Essential Solutions business unit serves large industrial customers by distributing volume chemicals and acts as a long-term partner in mobility lubricants. The business unit focuses on higher value-added services, improving synergies and operational excellence. Essential Solutions is led by Rickard Andersson and accounts for approximately one third of Telko’s net sales.

Advanced Materials business unit provides customers with raw materials, additive solutions and related technical expertise for industrial applications, as well as process development and analytical services. The business unit brings together all specialty products represented by Telko under the same umbrella, serving customers in various industries, including healthcare, packaging and machinery. Advanced Materials is led by Petteri Martikainen and accounts for approximately two thirds of Telko’s net sales.

Towards two standalone companies

In line with Aspo’s strategic vision, Aspo is in the process of developing ESL Shipping and Telko into stand-alone companies. The target is to execute either the divestment of ESL Shipping or a partial demerger of Aspo by the end of 2026.

Telko intends to invest in both organic growth and acquisitions in order to achieve a leading position in its prioritized market segments.

The new operating model of Telko has no impact on Aspo’s financial reporting.





For more information. please contact:

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com





Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo’s businesses – ESL Shipping and Telko – enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 650 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo – Sustainable value creation