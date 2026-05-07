Ashley Graham to Spotlight the Power of Authentic Partnerships as a Keynote Speaker at Licensing Expo 2026

LAS VEGAS, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets’ Licensing Expo, the world's most influential event for licensing, IP extension and brand collaborations (May 19-21, Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV), announces the fireside chat with supermodel, entrepreneur, and advocate Ashley Graham. The session, titled, “Unlocking the Power of Authentic Partnerships in Brand and Talent Collaboration with Ashley Graham,” will explore how Graham has evolved from global talent into a trusted business partner, leveraging authenticity and aligned collaboration to drive long-term success.

The session will take place on Tuesday, May 19, at 2:00 PM PST at the License Global Main Stage.

Ashley Graham has built a career defined not just by cultural impact, but by intentional, values-driven growth. Known for redefining beauty standards and championing inclusivity, she has translated that influence into a portfolio of partnerships and ventures grounded in trust, accessibility, and shared vision. From her inclusive JCPenney collection to co-founding Lucci, a modern Lambrusco born from her personal passion to a cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2, Graham prioritizes opportunities that feel genuine to her and her audience. Ashley will be joined by Natasha Bolouki, Partner & Agent, United Talent Agency, to discuss how together, they have shaped her brand around opportunities that genuinely reflect her passions and values.





Ashley Graham, supermodel, entrepreneur, and advocate

Grounded in a clear commitment to authenticity, Ashley and her team at UTA carefully pursue partnerships that align with who she is and how she shows up for her audience, recognizing that fans can quickly spot inauthentic collaborations. Their approach highlights the importance of true advocacy in representation, moving beyond pitching to deeply understanding the talent, championing the right opportunities, and building strategically aligned, audience-first partnerships designed for long-term, mutual success.





Ashley Graham poses with Lucci wine label

Session Highlights

In this exclusive fireside chat, Ashley Graham will share the journey from talent to entrepreneur, revealing how she builds a purpose-driven brand while expanding into new categories and partnerships. Graham will discuss licensing, collaborations, owned businesses, and storytelling, offering insights into evaluating opportunities, maintaining authenticity, and creating products that resonate with consumers. Attendees will gain actionable strategies for working with talent and building enduring brand equity through scalable business success.





Natasha Bolouki, United Talent Agency

Actionable Takeaways

Moderated by Amanda Cioletti, Vice President, Content and Strategy, Informa, this session will provide actionable insights for brands, retailers, and innovators navigating today’s evolving brand, talent and retail landscape. It is a must-attend for anyone interested in the future of talent-brand collaboration, building scalable businesses, and structuring authentic, long-term partnerships that truly resonate with audiences. Drawing on United Talent Agency’s multifaceted expertise across talent, licensing and ventures, this conversation will offer practical strategies to unlock new revenue streams, deepen consumer connection and build resilient, future-ready brands.

“Ashley Graham is a powerful example of how to create a brand with inclusivity and authenticity at its heart that truly resonates with consumers, a must in today’s landscape,” says Amanda Cioletti, Vice President of Content and Strategy for the Global Licensing Group, which includes Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe and media brand License Global. “This session will offer attendees insights from a trailblazing personality who is not only redefining the boundaries of fashion and lifestyle but also setting a powerful for how brands can be both true-to-self and deliver revenue.”

A Dynamic Lineup at Licensing Expo 2026

Licensing Expo is set to welcome an impressive lineup of renowned retailers, with major names like Abercrombie & Fitch, Barnes & Noble, Coach, Converse Inc., Gap Inc., H&M, Hot Topic, Target Corporation, The Home Depot, TJX Companies, Urban Outfitters, Walmart, and Wild Cosmetics/Unilever already confirmed, the event promises to bring together some of the most influential and innovative brands in the retail space. This exceptional roster highlights the unparalleled quality and caliber of participants, making the Expo a premier destination for networking, collaboration, and discovering the latest trends shaping the future of retail.

More than 5,000 brands are represented on the show floor across every category, including The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Liquid Death, NASCAR, Mattel, Hasbro, LEGO, Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios, Netflix, Universal, Paramount Global, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Join us in Las Vegas

Registration is open for Licensing Expo, taking place May 19-21, 2026, at Mandalay Bay. To attend, visit www.licensingexpo.com.

About Licensing Expo

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 12,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. Connect with Licensing Expo and join the conversation on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai and License Global.

About Licensing International

Licensing International is the leading trade organization for the $369+ billion global brand licensing industry. Licensing International's mission is to foster the growth of brand licensing around the world, raise the level of professionalism for licensing practitioners, and create greater awareness of the benefits of licensing to the business community at large. Founded in 1985, more than 1,500 Licensing International member companies in over 40 countries enjoy access to an array of benefits, including extensive educational programming and worldwide networking events. Visit www.LicensingInternational.org for more information.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Licensing PR

LicensingPR@informa.com

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