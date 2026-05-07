Replacement in bonds for new lending - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

 | Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

7 May 2026   

Replacement in bonds for new lending

On May 18, 2026, the following replacement of bonds for new loan offers will take place in Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S.

Bond TypeCurrent BondNew Bond
F-kort (SDO)





ISINDK0009552804ISINDK0009554693
Interest rate spread0.55%Interest rate spread0.55%
Maturity date01-07-2029Maturity date01-07-2029
Closing date30-04-2029Closing date30-04-2029

Loan disbursement will occur in the bond specified in the loan offer. The current bond can still be used for new lending until the closing date, but starting from the change date, the new bond will be the standard bond in the loan offer systems.

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

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