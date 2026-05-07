Shapermint Completes Five-Month, Three-Episode Partnership with SHERRI, Celebrating Confidence and Comfort Through Mother's Day

New York, NY, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapermint, the shapewear and intimates brand worn by more than 12 million customers, today announced the completion of a three-episode brand partnership with SHERRI, the nationally syndicated daytime talk show hosted by Emmy Award-winning entertainer Sherri Shepherd. Spanning five months from December 2025 through April 2026, the partnership culminated in a Mother's Day celebration segment, marking Shapermint’s largest sustained TV investment to date, a deliberate scale-up of the brand’s earliest broadcast tests, which proved that celebrity-anchored storytelling drives both awareness and demand.

Gabrielle Richards, Shapermint's Brand Director, served as the brand's on-air representative across all three episodes, showcasing Shapermint's best-selling shapewear and intimates, including:

"Why TV. Why Sherri. Why Now."

Shapermint's earlier TV pilots demonstrated a clear performance lift. Sherri Shepherd's audience overlaps with the brand's core customer. Three episodes over five months = compounding brand equity, not a one-off mention.

A Partnership Built Around Everyday Women

The three-episode arc gave Shapermint and SHERRI the opportunity to build a genuine brand narrative over time, not just a single product mention, but a sustained conversation about what comfort and confidence mean to real women. The first episode aired in December 2025, the second in February 2026, and the final segment in April 2026, timed to celebrate mothers ahead of Mother's Day.

SHERRI's loyal national audience, women who share Shapermint's core values of inclusivity, self-expression, and everyday confidence, made SHERRI a natural long-term partner for a brand already trusted by millions of American women.

“Shapermint is like the mother of all shapewear. I’m so amazed by the shaping power, it’s what makes [it] so special. ”

— Sherri Shepherd, Host, SHERRI

"Every time I stepped on set for SHERRI, I felt the energy of an audience that gets it. These are women who want to feel their best, not for anyone else, but for themselves. Getting to represent Shapermint in that space, across three episodes and five months, has been one of the highlights of my career.']"

— Gabrielle Richards, Brand Director, Shapermint

Partnership Details

Episodes: 3 episodes: December 2025, February 2026, April 2026

Show: SHERRI, hosted by Sherri Shepherd — nationally syndicated daytime talk

Brand Representative: Gabrielle Richards, Brand Director, Shapermint

Availability: Shapermint products are available at shapermint.com

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ABOUT SHAPERMINT

Shapermint is one of the largest size-inclusive shapewear and intimate brands in the U.S., serving over 12 million customers worldwide. Since launching in 2018, the brand has disrupted the industry by offering high-quality, confidence-boosting essentials that prioritize comfort and fit for all body types. With a strong direct-to-consumer presence and expanding retail partnerships, Shapermint continues to shape the future of intimate apparel. For more information, visit Shapermint.com or follow @Shapermint.

Contact Info



Leesa Raab

PR@Shapermint.com