Hybrid Cloud Market Report 2026: A $329.72 Billion Industry by 2030 - Strategic Product Launches, Expansion into Emerging Markets and Continuous Innovation Drive Competition

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Cloud Market: 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hybrid cloud market was valued at US$130.87 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$329.72 billion by 2030

The global hybrid cloud market is highly competitive in nature, with a mix of established industry leaders and emerging players. The key players are constantly investing in strategic initiatives, such as new product launch, introducing their products to emerging markets and more, to maintain a competitive edge in this market.

North America hybrid cloud market captured the highest market share in 2024, due to the region's strong technological infrastructure, widespread adoption of advanced analytics, and the presence of leading companies investing in AI, machine learning, and cloud technologies. Additionally, industries such as finance, healthcare, and retail in North America are increasingly relying on data-driven insights to enhance operational efficiency and maintain a competitive edge, driving the demand for hybrid cloud solutions. The US held the majority of share within North America, owing to its advanced technological infrastructure, high levels of investment in research and development, and the presence of major tech companies leading innovations in hybrid cloud.

In Asia Pacific, the hybrid cloud market is gaining traction owing to rapid digital transformation across various industries, increasing investments in cloud computing and AI technologies, and the growing volume of data generated by businesses and consumers. The region's expanding tech ecosystem, along with government initiatives to promote smart cities and digital economies, is further driving the adoption of advanced data analytics solutions.

Market Segmentation Analysis:



By Component:

According to the report, the global hybrid cloud market is segmented into two components: Solutions and Services.

Solutions segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2024 due to the increasing adoption of hybrid cloud management platforms, security solutions, and infrastructure integration tools, which help organizations optimize their cloud environments. However, the Services segment is expected to grow the fastest as businesses increasingly seek cloud consulting, deployment, integration, and managed services to navigate complex hybrid cloud architectures, ensure seamless migration, and enhance operational efficiency. The rising demand for customized cloud strategies, ongoing maintenance, and support services further fuels this rapid growth.

By Service Model:

Based on the service model, the global hybrid cloud market can be divided into three segments: Software-as-a-Service, Infrastructure as-a-Service and Platform as-a-Service.

Among the service models, Software as-a-Service hybrid cloud segment dominated the market in 2024 due to its widespread adoption across industries for scalability, cost-efficiency, and ease of deployment in applications like CRM, ERP, and collaboration tools. However, the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) segment is expected to grow the fastest as businesses increasingly seek cloud-native application development, AI-driven analytics, and containerization to enhance agility and innovation. The rising adoption of DevOps, microservices, and edge computing is further driving demand for PaaS in hybrid cloud environments.

By Organization Size:

Based on organization size, the market can be bifurcated into two segments: Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises.

The large enterprises segment held a significant share of the global hybrid cloud market in 2024 due to their high IT budgets, complex infrastructure needs, and demand for scalable, secure cloud solutions to manage vast amounts of data and applications. However, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to grow the fastest as they increasingly adopt cost-effective, flexible hybrid cloud solutions to enhance operational efficiency, improve scalability, and compete with larger firms. The rise of cloud-based SaaS applications, remote work, and digital transformation initiatives is further accelerating hybrid cloud adoption among SMEs.

By End User:

The report provides the split of global hybrid cloud market in terms of end-user: BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Retail and E-Commerce, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Government and Defense and others.

The BFSI segment holds a significant share of the global hybrid cloud market in 2024 due to its high security requirements, regulatory compliance needs, and demand for scalable cloud solutions to manage vast financial data and transactions. However, the IT and Telecommunications sector is expected to grow the fastest as businesses increasingly adopt hybrid cloud for 5G deployment, edge computing, AI-driven analytics, and cloud-native applications. The rapid expansion of digital services, increasing data traffic, and demand for seamless connectivity solutions are key factors driving this growth.

Competitive Landscape:

In June 2023, Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that it is expanding its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help organizations create and manage applications and workloads across HPE GreenLake and AWS and to provide clients with a consistent, dependable hybrid cloud solution. Similarly, in May 2023, IBM announced IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh, a SaaS product to help organizations manage their hybrid multi-cloud architecture.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Growth of 5G & Increasing Mobile Subscriptions

Rise of Remote Workforces

Proliferation of OT/IOT and Connected Devices

Cost Efficiency & Resource Optimization

Increasing Demand for Data Security and Compliance

Growing Demand for Seamless Interoperability Between Cloud Services And Existing Systems

Challenges

Significant Initial Investment Costs

Lack of Technical Expertise

Market Trends

Escalating Edge Computing

High Emergence of Advanced Technologies like AI

Serverless Computing

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Oracle Corporation (Cerner)

Microsoft Corp.

International Business Machines Corporation

Alphabet Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Accenture

Intel Corporation

Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services, Inc.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Fujitsu Limited

DXC Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1k60n5

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