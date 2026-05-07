GEN Korean BBQ Launches Costco Roadshow Series, Marking Next Phase of Retail Expansion

CERRITOS, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. ("GEN" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GENK), operator of GEN Korean BBQ, the largest full-service Korean BBQ restaurant chain in the United States, today announced the launch of a Costco roadshow demonstration series. Over the course of two months, GEN will bring its signature marinated, ready-to-cook meats directly to Costco members through in-store sampling events at several regions nationwide.

This launch represents the next chapter in GEN’s growing retail presence, and a significant step toward permanent placement in Costco’s freezer aisles.

GEN’s selection for a Costco roadshow reflects the company’s strong retail performance and growing brand recognition among consumers. Costco’s purchasing and vendor evaluation process is widely regarded as one of the most selective in the retail industry, with brands assessed on criteria including sales performance, operational capabilities, consumer demand, and the ability to execute successfully on a scale.

As part of the onboarding process, GEN successfully completed Costco’s vendor qualification requirements, including approval of the Buy Doc/Item Agreement, Food Safety Audit (“FSA”) report, and Basic Buying Agreement (“BBA”) prior to launch.

Over the past two years, GEN has demonstrated sustained success within the Costco ecosystem through its branded gift card presence, which has expanded to more than 91 Costco warehouse locations nationwide. During that time, GEN gift cards have consistently ranked among the top-performing restaurant gift card offerings within the warehouse channel, achieving #2 sales positions across multiple regional markets. This strong consumer engagement and established brand recognition among Costco members provide a solid foundation for the company’s retail product launch.

As GEN continues expanding its retail footprint, the company has established a strong presence across major Southern California grocery banners, including Albertsons, Pavilions, and Vons, as well as Safeway locations throughout Northern California, while continuing to grow into additional leading supermarket chains nationwide. Consistent sell-through performance across these retail partners helped build the sales history, operational credibility, and consumer demand that supported GEN’s advancement into the Costco channel.

The Costco Roadshow program represents an important strategic step in GEN's broader consumer packaged goods ("CPG") expansion strategy, as the Company continues building brand presence beyond its restaurant footprint and into mainstream retail channels.

Each roadshow will be staffed by 8 to 10 of GEN’s top-performing team members, carefully selected from a workforce of more than 2,500 employees based on demonstrated excellence in sales performance, customer engagement, and hospitality. Rather than relying on temporary staffing or third-party brand ambassadors, GEN will deploy experienced restaurant personnel who are trained to educate consumers, provide product guidance, and deliver the elevated guest experience that defines the GEN brand.

This model has produced measurable results. Across more than 100 supermarket demonstrations conducted to date, GEN has achieved sell-through of 100 to 300 units within a single four-hour demonstration window at individual store locations.

"GEN was built on the belief that great food and great hospitality go together. That same belief is what we're bringing to Costco. Our members already know the brand — now we're giving them an experience that brings it to life right to their homes," said David Kim, CEO of GEN.

To support the roadshow and drive strong sell-through from day one, GEN is backing the launch with a full marketing push. The strategy spans high-visibility in-store activations, targeted digital campaigns, and social media content designed to drive trial, build awareness among Costco's membership base, and establish GEN Korean BBQ as a go-to staple in the home kitchen.

GEN's ready-to-cook marinated meats are prepared using the same recipes and quality standards as the restaurant. Designed to be cooked on a home grill or stovetop, the line offers Costco members a convenient way to recreate the GEN Korean BBQ experience for family and gatherings.

For more information or to locate a GEN Korean BBQ restaurant, visit www.genkoreanbbq.com .

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. GEN Restaurant Group (Nasdaq: GENK) owns and operates GEN Korean BBQ, a full-service Korean BBQ dining concept with 50+ locations across the United States. The Company is engaged in expanding its brand through retail, consumer packaged goods, and experiential channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “intend,” “expect”, “will,” “may,” and other similar words or expressions that predict or indicate future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding our strategy, future operations, and growth prospects, including expectation relating to the Company’s CPG division, any statements regarding future revenue or revenue growth, any projections regarding the number of locations carrying our CPG products, any statements of belief or expectation, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing or other future events. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, new information, or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas V. Croal

1-562-356-9929

investor@genbbqoffice.com