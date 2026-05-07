match.asia Introduces AI-Enabled Platform to Unlock Cross-Border M&A for SMEs

Singapore, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M&A in Asia has traditionally been inaccessible to most SMEs due to high costs, limited advisory support, and lack of cross-border reach, leaving many without a viable pathway to pursue transactions.

Match NAVI AI gives SMEs access to tools previously limited to large transactions

match.asia today announced the launch of Match Navi AI, a proprietary platform designed to expand SME access to cross-border M&A. Deployed within match.asia’s deal platform and services, Match Navi AI enables SMEs to access advanced M&A capabilities as part of the firm’s deal execution support, with no upfront cost.

Building on Match Navi launched in 2025, Match Navi AI integrates workflows across the M&A lifecycle, including valuation, exit readiness, buyer identification, and execution support, within a single system. SMEs engage with match.asia to identify buyers and execute transactions, with Match Navi AI operating behind the platform to enhance efficiency, matching precision, and execution quality.

Unlike traditional advisory models that rely heavily on manual processes, match.asia integrates AI across its platform to standardize execution, improve matching accuracy, and deliver services more efficiently.

The platform enables:

AI-assisted valuation analysis using proprietary and market data

Structured assessment of exit readiness

Data-driven matching with relevant global buyers

Streamlined preparation and management of transaction materials and due diligence

“SMEs have historically not had real access to M&A,” said Marcus Yeung, CEO and Co-Founder of match.asia. “Advisory models were not built for them. Match Navi AI changes that by combining technology, execution and network to open up cross-border opportunities that were previously out of reach.”

“AI is not replacing human judgment in M&A, it is amplifying it. By automating the heavy lifting and structuring the process, we enable better matches, lower cost and a higher probability of success.”

Since incorporation in 2024, match.asia has built a growing dataset of over 200 verified sellers and 1,000 accredited buyers across 8 markets. More than two-thirds of sellers generate buyer interest, and over one-third of active mandates progress into due diligence, outcomes the company attributes to its structured data and AI-powered matching.

match.asia targets enabling 500 SMEs to actively pursue cross-border M&A opportunities over the next 12 months.

About match.asia

match.asia is the end-to-end deal platform for SMEs in Asia. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Singapore, the company connects verified sellers with aligned investors using structured data and proprietary AI matching technology, supporting every stage of the deal journey from discovery to close. For more information, visit www.match.asia.

Press Inquiries

Marcus Yeung

CEO

contact@match.asia

https://match.asia/