Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism: Global Compliance in Practice Training Course - Fundamentals, Frameworks, and Real-world Practices (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 25, 2026)

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism: Global Compliance in Practice (Sept 25, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This intensive one-day training course provides a comprehensive, practical guide to the fundamentals, frameworks, and real-world practices of anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF).

Money laundering and terrorist financing present some of the most significant risks to global financial stability, corporate integrity, and regulatory compliance. With constantly evolving techniques, emerging technologies and tightening international rules, professionals across banking, fintech and legal sectors must stay ahead of the curve.

You will gain clarity on the full spectrum of risks - from traditional laundering methods to digital currencies and fintech platforms - and learn how to apply a risk-based approach in monitoring, reporting and compliance.

Through Expert-led Sessions, You Will Explore:

The mechanics of money laundering and terrorist financing, including methods, sources and economic impacts

The global legal and regulatory landscape, including FATF standards, EU directives, UK and US frameworks, UN resolutions and Wolfsberg Principles

How to implement robustcustomer due diligence (CDD) and effective transaction monitoring to detect suspicious activity

The role of fintech innovations, digital identity and virtual assets in reshaping financial crime risks

Best practices ininternal controls, reporting obligations and governance within banks and financial institutions

Practical approaches to customer onboarding, know your customer, correspondent banking and handling high-risk entities such as PEPs and non-profits

By the end of the training course, you will be equipped with the knowledge and practical tools to strengthen your organisation's AML/CTF framework, ensure compliance with international standards and mitigate the legal, financial and reputational risks associated with financial crime.

The expert trainer will use a mix of theory, case studies and practical examples to enhance understanding of this highly complex area and help embed the learning.

Who Should Attend:

This training course has been designed for organisations needing to strengthen their AML/CTF compliance, professionals updating their knowledge on global frameworks and digital risks, teams handling due diligence and monitoring, and lawyers needing practical AML/CTF expertise.

Compliance officers and managers

Legal counsel and in-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Risk and audit managers

Money laundering reporting officers (MLROs) and deputy MLROs

Board members and company directors

CFOs and financial controllers

Procurement and supply chain managers

Corporate governance professionals

Banking and financial services professionals working in onboarding, operations, or transaction monitoring

Regulatory affairs and governance specialists

Key Topics Covered:

Understanding money laundering & terrorist financing

Anti-money laundering and combating terrorist financing - legal and regulatory structures

Risk based approach and compliance monitoring

Fintech and the evolution of money and financial crime

Customer due diligence

Role of correspondent banking

Internal controls and structure

Reporting obligations and transaction monitoring

Customer onboarding requirements

Customer onboarding and digital identity

Know your customer and the international context

CPD Hours: 6



Speakers

Manoj Nair is a Partner with SVM Contract Consultants. He has over 25 years of professional experience in consulting and training. He advises clients on how to improve their contracts and take preventative steps to reduce claims. He has advised companies in India and around the world on procurement/contract management processes, tender/bid management, FIDIC conditions of contract, vendor management, supply-chain contractual risk, contract negotiations, contract administration, claims management, contract drafting, bankruptcy laws and US FCPA and UK Bribery Act, anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing, and dispute resolution.

He has worked with diverse clientele throughout his career including companies from the construction, energy, power, EPC, telecoms, IT, travel, insurance, manufacturing, media, banking and oil and gas sectors.

He has extensive training experience and has to date conducted 350 + corporate training's, on topics including: contract drafting and negotiations, contract/procurement management, tender/bid management, outsourcing contracts, proposal writing, vendor management, negotiations for supply chain managers, FIDIC Conditions of Contract, US FCPA and UK Bribery Act, anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing, business case writing, claims management and negotiations.

He is fluent in English and Hindi.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/naszve

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