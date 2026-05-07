Landsbankinn hf.: Offering of covered bonds

Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Tuesday 12 May at 15:00. Two series will be offered for sale, the non-indexed series LBANK CB 29 and the inflation-linked series LBANK CBI 31.

Expected settlement date is 19 May 2026.

The covered bonds will be issued under the bank’s covered bond programme. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with positive outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email verdbrefamidlun@landsbankinn.is.