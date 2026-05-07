How to Manage Internal GMP Audits Training Course: Essential Skills and Knowledge Needed to Effectively Plan, Manage, and Execute Internal GMP Audits (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 21st - Sept 22nd, 2026)

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How to Manage Internal GMP Audits (Sept 21st - Sept 22nd, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This intensive two-day training course will equip you with the essential skills and knowledge needed to effectively plan, manage, and execute internal GMP audits.

As part of the pharmaceutical industry's commitment to producing safe and effective products, Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) audits are crucial for maintaining compliance with regulatory standards and ensuring product quality. Internal GMP audits play a vital role in identifying potential risks, ensuring manufacturing processes adhere to the highest quality standards, and preparing your organisation for external regulatory inspections.

Whether you're new to auditing or looking to refine your existing processes, this programme will provide you with the tools needed to conduct thorough audits that assess compliance, identify non-conformities, and drive continuous improvement within your organisation.

By the end of this training, you will be able to confidently manage internal GMP audits, ensuring your company consistently meets regulatory requirements and maintains the highest levels of product quality and safety.

Who Should Attend: This Training Will Benefit Those in the Following Departments

Quality Assurance

Quality Control

GMP Compliance

Auditing

IT

Regulatory Affairs

Engineering

Supply Chain

Agenda

Day 1

Introduction to internal GMP audits

The role of internal audits in compliance and risk management

Planning for internal GMP audits

Managing the audit process - best practices

Workshop - risk management practices in internal audit plan preparation

Day 2

Conducting the internal GMP audit

Documenting audit findings and reporting

Corrective and preventive actions (CAPA)

Post-audit follow-up and continuous improvement

Managing challenging audit scenarios

Workshop - risks of opening and closing meetings of internal audits

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

Mustafa Edik

Mustafa Edik is a leading pharmaceutical, biotechnoloy, medical device quality and GXP expert with over 28 years of hands-on leadership in GMP, GDP, GCP, GLP, and broader GxP compliance across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.

As Turkey's first IRCA-certificated Lead Auditor for GMP and Pharmaceutical Quality Management Systems (PQMS), he brings unmatched credibility and depth to audits, compliance strategies, and regulatory readiness. Holding a BSc in Chemistry, and a BSc (Hons) in Biopharmaceutical Sciences & Engineering from Atlantic Technological University (Ireland), and an Executive MBA, Mustafa combines strong scientific foundations with strategic business acumen.

His career highlights include senior roles at Bayer Turkiye, where he progressed from Quality Control Lab Supervisor to Deputy QA Manager, and GMP Lead Auditor to Global GMP Lead Auditor, managing complex quality operations and audits in a multinational environment. He has personally led more than 4,200 hours of GxP audits across over 200 facilities worldwide.

Today, as Founder and Lead Consultant at Quality Academia Egitim & Danismanlik, Mustafa delivers high-impact consulting, training, and project management services to local and global clients. His expertise spans across:

GMP/GDP audits and supplier qualification

Validation, qualification, and quality risk management (ICH Q9)

Root cause analysis, CAPA, OOS/OOT, change control, and data integrity

Sterile/non-sterile manufacturing, process improvement, and cost-of-quality optimisation

Clinical trials (GCP & ICH E6), pharmacovigilance, and third-party manufacturing

Regulatory alignment with FDA, EMA, PIC/S, MHRA, TGA, TMMDA, WHO, and ICH standards

Mustafa has trained over 9,000 professionals in GxP topics and designed certified auditor programs for Turkish authorities including Turkish MOH and Ministry of Agriculture and Foresty. He served as Principal GMP Consultant & Auditor at the Turkish Atomic Energy Authority, supporting successful TMMDA GMP approvals for 5 radiopharmaceutical products. As the first Turkish consultant selected by the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN), he has led teams of 100+ engineers, auditors, and quality specialists while managing dozens of international projects.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ow5drl

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