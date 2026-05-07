Most Vision Loss Is Preventable—20+ Eye Care, Neurology and Integrative Medicine Experts Unite for Free Global Summit This May

Five-day virtual event during Healthy Vision Month in May will deliver science-based strategies for preventing vision loss and optimizing eye and brain health for patients and healthcare professionals

With vision loss affecting millions worldwide, often silently and progressively, this global summit brings together leading experts to translate emerging science into practical strategies for prevention and early intervention.

NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eye Summit™ 2026, a global virtual event focused on vision loss prevention, eye health, and brain health, will take place May 11–15, 2026, in recognition of Healthy Vision Month. Hosted by Rudrani “Rani” Banik, MD, a board-certified neuro-ophthalmologist and integrative eye health specialist, the event convenes more than 20 experts across ophthalmology, optometry, neurology and integrative medicine.





The program builds on the success of the 2025 event, which drew more than 26,000 participants from 84 countries, including over 10,000 healthcare professionals. Attendance is expected to exceed 30,000 globally in 2026.

This year’s program will also address early signs of vision loss, how to prevent vision loss, and practical strategies to protect your vision as you age, alongside advances in clinical care and lifestyle medicine.

Featured faculty include:

Uday Devgan, MD — cataract and refractive surgery

Johanna Seddon, MD, ScM — macular degeneration and nutrition

Richard Rosen, MD — retinal therapies and photobiomodulation

Terry Wahls, MD — mitochondrial function and inflammation

Deborah Friedman, MD, MPH — migraine and visual symptoms

Sui Wong, MD — visual snow and brain-based vision disorders

Randy Schulman, OD — post-concussion vision dysfunction

Elena Gross, PhD — metabolic migraine and mitochondrial health

Sessions will address:

Age-related macular degeneration, including prevention and progression

Glaucoma, with focus on neuroprotection and vascular risk

Dry eye disease and ocular surface inflammation

Migraine and neurologic visual disorders

Advances in cataract and refractive surgery

The gut–eye axis and microbiome research

Emerging retinal therapies, including photobiomodulation

Concussion and post-traumatic visual dysfunction

Integrative and lifestyle-based approaches to eye care

“Much of vision loss is preventable or treatable when detected early,” said Dr. Banik. “The goal of The Eye Summit is to provide clear, evidence-based information that helps people recognize early changes and take appropriate action to protect their vision.”

The 2026 event features a dual-track format designed for both the public and healthcare professionals, including ophthalmologists, optometrists, neurologists, primary care providers, nutritionists and health coaches.

Participants will have access to expert-led pre-recorded sessions and live panel discussions focused on prevention, early detection and practical strategies for maintaining long-term vision and brain health.

Dr. Banik is an associate professor of ophthalmology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. She is the author of Beyond Carrots: Best Foods for Eye Health A to Z and host of The Eye-Q Podcast™, which focuses on the intersection of vision, brain health and lifestyle.

Registration for the event is free and open to the public.

To learn more or register, visit: www.theeyesummit.com

About Rudrani “Rani” Banik, MD

Rudrani Banik, MD, is a board-certified neuro-ophthalmologist and integrative eye specialist. She is an associate professor of ophthalmology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and focuses on combining conventional ophthalmology with nutrition and lifestyle approaches to support vision and brain health.

Media Contact:

Rudrani Banik, MD

drbanik@rudranibanikmd.com

646-820-2074

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34a698fd-d1ff-4cc4-8a36-7397b0ae3186

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

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