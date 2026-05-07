MBA Strategic Thinking for Pharma and Biopharma Professionals | 2-Day Online Course: Sept 21-22, 2026 with 12 CPD Hours

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MBA Strategic Thinking for Pharma and Biopharma Professionals (Sept 21st - Sept 22nd, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This intensive MBA Strategic Thinking Workshop is crafted to help you excel in this competitive environment. Over two interactive days, you'll gain advanced tools to enhance your perspective and decision-making capabilities, vital for steering your organization through industry challenges. Tailored for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical domains, the workshop empowers you with robust strategies to address prevalent business obstacles, envision future directions, and embed strategic practices within your team.

The curriculum centers on practical applications derived from MBA-grade strategic business cases specific to the pharmaceutical industry. This workshop is a unique opportunity to refine your leadership skills with a strategic toolkit designed for immediate workplace application. You'll gain insights into contemporary strategic planning, applicable from team dynamics to organizational policy-making.

Key Areas Covered:

Deep dive into MBA-level strategy and its pertinence to pharma and biopharma sectors.

Exploration of AI innovations in pharmaceutical development and their transformative impact.

Formulating strategic plans for your team, group, or organization, enhancing cohesive growth and innovation.

Real-world application through pharma-specific case studies and personalized departmental strategies.

Utilization of a strategic thinking toolkit to bolster decision-making and strategic implementation.

The workshop offers 12 Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours, representing a significant investment in your professional growth within the industry. Engage with peers and experts, gaining actionable insights tailored to the pharmaceutical sector's unique demands.

Who should attend?

All those in the pharmaceutical industry who make strategic choices, and who feel that they could rise to future challenges by being more strategic, behaviourally skilled, and creative. Managers who are keen to be able to deliver strategy more easily and to then evaluate its effectiveness - whether technical or commercial.

This is particularly relevant to heads of teams/departments, those responsible for leading a project, or those in roles attempting to influence other areas of their organisation, especially in matrix management.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 Introduction and objectives What is strategy and strategic thinking? Environmental analysis Generating and evaluating strategic options

Day 2 Strategy implementation Behavioural Evaluation Application



Speaker

Dr Laura Brown MBA is an independent Pharmaceutical Training and Management Consultant, and visiting lecturer at Cranfield School of Management, a leading European business school. Laura has worked in the pharmaceutical industry for 25 years. She has facilitated strategy development for a number of teams in the pharmaceutical industry.

Laura has also co-authored several books on strategy and related areas including "Be Your Own Strategy Consultant", "Value-Based HR Strategy", "Strategic Project Management" and "Pharmaceutical Project Management".

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xjk7x

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