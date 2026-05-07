Drug/Device and Device/Drug Combination Products EU and FDA Regulations and Frameworks Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 14th - Sept 15th, 2026)

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Navigating EU and FDA Regulations for Drug/Device and Device/Drug Combination Products (Sept 14th - Sept 15th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Understand the regulatory frameworks governing drug/device and device/drug combinations in the European Union and the USA.

This course will address the European and FDA regulatory requirements, help you define the regulatory route for your product and offer practical guidance on Notified Body expectations, clinical trial considerations and post-market surveillance of borderline products.

The demarcation between medicinal products and devices is becoming ever more important and, with the convergence of emerging novel technologies, the number of drug/device combination products and medical devices incorporating a medicinal substance is increasing. At the same time, cell therapy and tissue-engineered products are being combined with both pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Participants will have an invaluable opportunity to discuss the complex issues involved with key regulatory experts in this field.

By the end of the course participants will have the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complex regulatory landscape for drug/device and device/drug combinations in the EU and the USA effectively. They will be equipped to ensure compliance with the regulatory requirements and facilitate the successful development and commercialisation of these innovative products.

PRE-COUSE READING

It is recommended that you have read the the EU Medical Device Regulation, particularly, Article 120 and the General Safety & Performance Requirements (Annex I) and Technical Documentation (Annexes II and III). For the US, review FDA's Office of Combination Products website prior to attending this course.

Who Should Attend:

Development and regulatory personnel in the medical device, pharmaceutical and diagnostic industries, who need to understand the complex requirements applicable to medical devices incorporating 'pharmaceutical' ingredients, or pharmaceutical products incorporating a device or delivery system.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introductory overview

European regulatory guidance: drug/device and device/drug combination products

European regulatory guidance continued

Defining the regulatory approval pathway for your product

Medical device CE certification - notified body expectations

MDR's impact on medicinal product directive

Documentation requirements

Day 2

Clinical trial considerations

Product information

Companion diagnostics

UK post Brexit

Pharmacovigilance for combination products: vigilance or pharmacovigilance

FDA's approach to combination products

CPD Hours: 12



Speakers

David Jefferys

Dr David Jefferys is Senior Vice President for Global Regulatory, Government Relations, Public Affairs and Patient Safety (EMEA, Russia and Australasia) at Eisai. After qualifying, he worked in clinical and academic medicine before spending 20 years as a senior regulator for both medicines and medical devices.

He was executive director of the UK Medicines Control Agency, CEO and Director of the MDA and joint CEO of the MHRA. He was involved in the establishment of the European Medicines Agency, is a CPMP/CHMP member and Chair of the MRFG and PER scheme. For the last ten years he has worked in industry and chairs several key committees for ABPI, EFPIA andIFPMA.

Tina Amini

Dr. Tina Amini, a pharmacist with PhD in Pharmaceutics. She has over 30 years experience in Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. She previously held the positions of Head of Notified Body and Senior Technical Specialist at LRQA Notified Body and Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Expert at bsi Notified Body, where she was responsible for Device Drug combination products, Conformity Assessment of a wide range of medical devices and onsite assessments of Quality Management System (QMS) as the lead auditor.

Tina has extensive experience of regulatory expertise for CE marking of medical devices, and has been involved in the classification of borderline products and consultation process with several EU competent authorities and EMA for device/drug products.

Prior to joining Notified Bodies, Tina worked in the Pharmaceutical Industry in a variety of disciplines where she took products through from discovery to commercialisation.

Jonathan Hughes

Jonathan Hughes, Ph.D., FTOPRA, has over 35 years of worldwide regulatory and clinical affairs experience across medical devices, drug / biologic - device combination products and in-vitro diagnostics. He has worked with medical device and pharmaceutical companies, both large and small, across multiple locations to help develop and execute regulatory strategies for market clearance, approval and access.

Jonathan has hands-on experience in a variety of therapeutic areas and has worked across different technologies and types of medical products including medicated devices (devices containing ancillary drug and biologic constituents), drug delivery systems and componentry, sterile and non-sterile disposables and durable equipment, in-vitro diagnostics, software controlled devices and standalone software (including mobile apps). He has experience of regulating medical devices and combination products across most international markets including the European Union, US, Japan, China, Canada and Australia.

Andrew Willis

Andrew Willis is an independent consultant providing expert advice and training on global regulatory solutions and pharmaceutical development. Previously, he worked for Catalent Pharma Solutions as VP Regulatory Affairs & Consulting Services, where he was head of a team of internal and external regulatory affairs consultants.

He qualified as a Chemist from the University of Glamorgan, after which he furthered his understanding of pharmaceutical development, working as a research chemist with Parke Davis. He had 10 years manufacturing and analytical experience prior to entering regulatory affairs as a Senior Executive Officer with responsibility for submission of European MAAs and project management of development programs. He has over 30 years' pharmaceutical experience with extensive knowledge in the development and manufacture of sterile, solid oral, inhalation, topical and biotech pharmaceutical products. These experiences have allowed knowledge of many biotech products requirements with experiences of growth hormones and multiple cancer treatments, including development and clinical registration of the first genetically modified live bacterium for such treatment.



He has extensive experience of major European and US regulatory projects, in the clinical and marketing authorisation stages, and has significant experience in coordinating and managing meetings with European and US Health Authorities.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhhrns

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