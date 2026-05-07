1 Day Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) Vs Risk Management Plans (RMP) Purposes, Regulatory Requirements, and Practical Implementations Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 14, 2026)

The main market opportunity is in enhancing drug safety through comprehensive training on REMS and RMP. The course helps professionals understand regulatory requirements and implementation strategies, differentiating and applying these risk management tools effectively in real-world scenarios.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) vs Risk Management Plans (RMP) (Sept 14, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

On this course, participants will gain an in-depth understanding of the purposes, regulatory requirements, and practical implementations of both Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) and Risk Management Plans (RMP) and their importance on drug safety. The course will highlight key differences and similarities and provide real-world examples to illustrate how each document is applied to the same product.

Who Should Attend:

  • Pharmacovigilance specialists
  • Drug safety officers
  • Regulatory affairs professionals
  • Clinical research associates
  • Medical affairs personnel
  • Risk management professionals
  • Healthcare quality assurance specialists

Agenda

  • Introduction to REMS and RMP
  • Regulatory framework
  • Components of REMS and RMP
  • Developing REMS and RMP
  • Implementation and management
  • Case study: comparative analysis

CPD Hours: 3

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ivy44

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Drug Discovery
                            
                            
                                Drug Safety
                            
                            
                                Pharmaceuticals
                            

                



        


    

        
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