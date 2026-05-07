1 Day Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) Vs Risk Management Plans (RMP) Purposes, Regulatory Requirements, and Practical Implementations Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: Sept 14, 2026)

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) vs Risk Management Plans (RMP) (Sept 14, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
On this course, participants will gain an in-depth understanding of the purposes, regulatory requirements, and practical implementations of both Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) and Risk Management Plans (RMP) and their importance on drug safety. The course will highlight key differences and similarities and provide real-world examples to illustrate how each document is applied to the same product.
Who Should Attend:
- Pharmacovigilance specialists
- Drug safety officers
- Regulatory affairs professionals
- Clinical research associates
- Medical affairs personnel
- Risk management professionals
- Healthcare quality assurance specialists
Agenda
- Introduction to REMS and RMP
- Regulatory framework
- Components of REMS and RMP
- Developing REMS and RMP
- Implementation and management
- Case study: comparative analysis
CPD Hours: 3
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ivy44
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