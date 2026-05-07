Introduction to Veterinary Pharmacovigilance | 2-Day Online Training Course (Sept 16-17, 2026) with 12 CPD Hours

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Introduction to Veterinary Pharmacovigilance (Sept 16th - Sept 17th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Join us for a dynamic two-day course designed to provide a comprehensive introduction to veterinary pharmacovigilance. Perfect for professionals across the EU, this course blends practical guidance with foundational training in drug safety.

Led by experienced trainer, Declan O'Rourke, you will gain clear insight into roles, responsibilities and key terminology, while exploring all major aspects of this intricate field. Interactive sessions and Q&A opportunities ensure your questions are answered and your understanding is deepened.

Real-life industry case studies will bring concepts to life, helping you apply your learning with confidence in your day-to-day role.

CPD Hours: 12

The course will be beneficial for:

Individuals new to veterinary pharmacovigilance - providing foundational knowledge

Support staff - helping them understand their role in drug safety

Experienced personnel - offering a deeper understanding of drug safety in their current roles.

Additionally, the course will be valuable for:

Adverse event monitoring officers

Drug safety officers

Regulatory affairs teams

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 What is pharmacovigilance? The current regulatory framework and its global impact Adverse event reporting Causality assessment Identifiable Reporter

Day 2 Do vets report AEs and why? Electronic communication in pharmacovigilance EV Vet demo Minimising the impact of data with errors Clinical trial AE reporting requirements Literature searches Periodic/annual reports



Speaker

Declan O'Rourke has over 20 years' experience in industry where he has held technical, marketing, product development, clinical development, production and pharmacovigilance roles.

He is a veterinary surgeon, holds a Diploma in Marketing, a Master of Business Administration and a Fellowship of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons. He now directs Ortec PV Consultancy Ireland specialising in pharmacovigilance and represented IFAH-EU in the VICH Working Group on pharmacovigilance.

He is Honorary Associate Professor in Veterinary Pharmaceutical Development at Nottingham Veterinary School and Past President of British Cattle Veterinary Association.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wuvb8k

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