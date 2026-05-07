Marquette National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

CHICAGO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marquette National Corporation (OTCQX: MNAT) today reported net loss of $2.86 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to net loss of $2.95 million for the first three months of 2025. The loss per share for the first three months of 2026 was $(0.65), as compared to a loss of $(0.67) per share for the comparable period in 2025.

At March 31, 2026, total assets were $2.190 billion, a decrease of $35.1 million, compared to $2.225 billion at December 31, 2025. Total loans decreased by $26.8 million, to $1.386 billion compared to $1.412 billion at the end of 2025. Total deposits decreased by $4.0 million to $1.770 billion compared to $1.774 billion at the end of 2025.

Paul M. McCarthy, Chairman & CEO, said, “the net loss for the current quarter was due primarily to the unrealized holding losses on the marketable equity securities. The unrealized holding losses on the Company’s equity portfolio were partially offset by a 21% increase in net interest income over the comparable first three months of 2025.”

Marquette National Corporation is a diversified financial holding company and the parent of Marquette Bank, a full-service, community bank that serves the financial needs of communities in Chicagoland. The Bank has branches located in: Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Orland Park, Summit and Tinley Park, Illinois.

For further information on financial results, visit: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MNAT/disclosure.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets (including effects of inflationary pressures); (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from actions taken by the federal government, including the threat or implementation of tariffs, immigration enforcement, and changes in foreign policy and tax regulations; (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, military conflicts, acts of war or threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the recent military actions in Venezuela), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new or revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; (v) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (vi) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company’s commercial borrowers; (vii) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and fintech companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (viii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (ix) unexpected results of acquisitions which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (x) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (xi) changes in consumer spending; (xii) unexpected outcomes and costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xiii) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiv) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xv) credit risk and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including CRE loans); (xvi) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xvii) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xviii) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xix) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xx) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxi) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiii) changes in the interest rates and repayment rates of the Company’s assets; (xxiv) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework, and (xxv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Marquette National Corporation and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)

Balance Sheet 03/31/26

12/31/25

Percent

Change Total assets $2,189,672

$2,224,771

-2 % Total loans, net 1,371,822

1,398,388

-2 % Total deposits 1,769,606

1,773,612

0 % Total stockholders' equity 189,115

194,603

-3 % Shares outstanding 4,388,532

4,388,532

0 % Book value per share $43.09

$44.34

-3 % Tangible book value per share $35.04

$36.29

-3 % Operating Results Three Months Ended March 31, Percent

Change 2026

2025

Net interest income $14,596

$12,098

21 % Provision for credit losses 327

328

0 % Realized marketable equity securities gains, net 34

6,316

-99 % Unrealized holding losses on marketable equity

securities (7,684

) (11,963

) -36 % Other income 3,984

3,658

9 % Other expense 14,838

14,086

5 % Income tax benefit (1,375

) (1,357

) 1 % Net loss (2,860

) (2,948

) -3 % Basic and fully diluted loss per share ($0.65

) ($0.67

) -3 % Weighted average shares outstanding 4,388,532

4,367,473

0 % Cash dividends declared per share $0.33

$0.31

6 % Comprehensive income (loss) ($4,040

) $1,992

* * Not meaningful





For Immediate Release:

May 7, 2026 For more information:

Patrick Hunt

SEVP / CFO

708-364-9019

phunt@emarquettebank.com



