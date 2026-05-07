MEXC USD1 Event Sees Strong First-Month Results: $1.3 Billion in Futures Volume & Nearly 100K Participants





VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world leader in 0‑fee digital asset trading, announced the successful completion of the first month of its USD1 event series. The event attracted approximately 98,905 participants, while USD1-margined Futures achieved a cumulative trading volume of $1.3 billion. In addition, more than one million WLFI tokens were distributed as rewards, underscoring strong market demand for USD1 trading.

First Month Overview

The first month of the event established a comprehensive trading and yield ecosystem centered on USD1. MEXC was among the first platforms to launch multiple USD1 Spot and Futures trading pairs, covering major assets including BTC, ETH, SOL, and XRP, as well as tokenized assets such as GOLD(XAUT), alongside a limited-time zero trading fee promotion. In addition, the platform introduced a series of WLFI reward programs, enabling users to earn WLFI token incentives through multiple participation channels and enhancing capital efficiency throughout the event period. Within the points-based system, the USD1 trading competition allowed users to earn points through USD1 trading and share a 3 million WLFI prize pool.

Launch of Second Month Event

Following the successful completion of the first month, MEXC's USD1 event has officially entered its second phase. Building on the established ecosystem, the second month introduces expanded participation opportunities for users. The USD1 Earn program continues, allowing users to stake USD1 and earn WLFI rewards, with an APR of up to 10% currently. The USD1 trading competition is also ongoing, enabling participants to trade USD1 pairs and share a 3 million WLFI prize pool. In addition, USD1 Spot and Futures trading pairs continue to benefit from a zero trading fee structure, further enhancing cost efficiency and trading accessibility.

The MEXC USD1 event series reflects the platform's continued commitment to providing diversified trading and earning opportunities for users. As MEXC celebrates its 8th anniversary, the platform is entering a new phase of growth and brand development . Moving forward, MEXC will continue to enhance the user experience by lowering trading costs, expanding asset offerings, and introducing competitive yield products, further strengthening its position as a one-stop gateway for global users to access digital assets.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a48c2360-8b94-4813-bb16-05f9a92ffda2