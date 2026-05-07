Radware Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Highlights

Revenue of $79.8 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year

Cloud ARR of $98 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year

Non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.30; GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.14

Cash flow provided by continuing operations of $19.9 million dollars

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

“We delivered a strong start to 2026, marked by solid execution across the business and sustained double-digit revenue growth,” said Roy Zisapel, president and CEO of Radware. “Growth in the quarter was led by our cloud security business supported by strong momentum in our new API Protection, while our on-prem DDoS protection portfolio, led by DefensePro X, performed exceptionally well. We also saw outstanding execution in North America, reflecting the strength of our go-to-market strategy. These results demonstrate the progress we are making in executing our strategy as we scale our platform and capitalize on the growing opportunities in cloud and API security.”

Financial Highlights for the First Q uarter 2026

Revenue for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $79.8 million:

Revenue in the Americas region was $38.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 40% from $27.4 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $25.1 million for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of 11% from $28.3 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $16.3 million for the first quarter of 2026, the same as in the first quarter of 2025.



GAAP net income from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2026 was $6.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income from continuing operations of $6.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2026 was $13.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income from continuing operations of $13.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.

The appreciation of the Israeli shekel against the U.S. dollar had an adverse impact on expenses during the first quarter. Excluding the effect of foreign exchange movements compared to last year, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS would have been $15.6 million and $0.35 respectively, compared to non-GAAP net income of $13.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $433.8 million. Cash flow provided by continuing operations was $19.9 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

As announced last quarter, the results of our subsidiary, SkyHawk, have been classified as discontinued operations effective the first quarter of 2026 and are presented accordingly. As a result, all financial results discussed today relate solely to continuing operations. In connection with this change, the previously reported Hawks segment will no longer be presented separately. Comparative prior-year figures have been adjusted to align with this presentation and ensure consistency.

Conference Call

Radware management will host a call today, May 7, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2026 results and second quarter 2026 outlook. To participate in the call, please use the following the following link: Q1 2026 earnings call registration link.

A replay of the call will be available within approximately 24 hours of the live event on the Investors section of Radware’s website at: https://www.radware.com/ir/financial-reports/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Any forward-looking statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs, projections, future financial performance, business strategies, market opportunities, and developments in our industry, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “target,” and similar expressions, as well as future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.”



Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global market and economic conditions; our dependence on independent distributors; disruptions in our supply chain, including shortages of components or manufacturing capacity; our reliance on a limited number of vendors; our ability to attract, train and retain qualified personnel; intense competition in the cybersecurity and application delivery markets; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; risks related to defects, vulnerabilities or failures in our products or services, including cybersecurity incidents affecting our systems or those of our customers; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence technologies, including evolving regulatory frameworks, litigation exposure and reputational considerations; risks related to our information technology systems, including failures, disruptions or security breaches; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting or cloud-based services; risks related to the interoperability of our products; risks associated with our global operations; and geopolitical risks, including instability in the Middle East and Israel.



These factors are not exhaustive. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, please refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time.



Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, API, and AI security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, behavior-based, real-time protection against sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, business logic threats, and malicious bots. Radware delivers end-to-end API security, including discovery, posture management, testing, and runtime protection, along with advanced protection for AI agents and models. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware to address evolving cyberthreats, protect their brands and business operations, and reduce costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.



Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Radware Blog , X , and YouTube .

©2026 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/ . All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:

Yisca Erez, +972-72-3917211, ir@radware.com

Media Contact:

Gina Sorice, ginaso@radware.com

Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 108,812 102,748 Marketable securities 15,550 15,900 Short-term bank deposits 127,447 129,961 Trade receivables, net 31,935 34,604 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 11,132 10,639 Inventories 13,130 13,220 Current assets held for sale 7,056 9,435 315,062 316,507 Long-term investments Marketable securities 72,006 71,398 Long-term bank deposits 110,004 131,922 Other assets 2,935 2,830 184,945 206,150 Property and equipment, net 17,178 16,387 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 78,502 72,159 Other long-term assets 42,165 40,641 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,999 15,456 Long-term assets held for sale 3,599 3,865 Total assets 656,450 671,165 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Trade payables 6,499 7,231 Deferred revenues 121,506 111,917 Operating lease liabilities 4,817 4,862 Other payables and accrued expenses 63,312 67,948 Current liabilities held for sale 2,158 2,325 198,292 194,283 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenues 70,785 65,764 Operating lease liabilities 11,549 11,970 Other long-term liabilities 7,583 8,464 Long-term liabilities held for sale 20 - 89,937 86,198 Equity Radware Ltd. equity Share capital 772 770 Additional paid-in capital 584,160 578,652 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (166 ) 1,393 Treasury stock, at cost (407,599 ) (377,561 ) Retained earnings 149,651 146,107 Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity 326,818 349,361 Non–controlling interest 41,403 41,323 Total equity 368,221 390,684 Total liabilities and equity 656,450 671,165





Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 79,813 72,022 Cost of revenues 15,112 13,562 Gross profit 64,701 58,460 Operating expenses, net: Research and development, net 21,103 17,552 Selling and marketing 32,592 30,640 General and administrative 6,488 6,232 Total operating expenses, net 60,183 54,424 Operating income 4,518 4,036 Financial income, net 3,772 4,662 Income before taxes on income from continuing operations 8,290 8,698 Taxes on income 2,169 2,100 Net income from continuing operations 6,121 6,598 Loss from discontinued operations (2,577 ) (2,254 ) Net income 3,544 4,344 Basic net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders: Continuing operations 0.14 0.15 Discontinued operations (0.06 ) (0.05 ) Total basic net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders 0.08 0.10 Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net income per share 42,794,944 42,663,787 Diluted net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders: Continuing operations 0.14 0.15 Discontinued operations (0.06 ) (0.05 ) Total diluted net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders 0.08 0.10 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income per share 44,497,774 44,192,474





Radware Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit 64,701 58,460 Share-based compensation 166 120 Amortization of intangible assets 732 733 Non-GAAP gross profit 65,599 59,313 GAAP research and development, net 21,103 17,552 Share-based compensation 1,688 1,135 Non-GAAP research and development, net 19,415 16,417 GAAP selling and marketing 32,592 30,640 Share-based compensation 2,652 3,053 Non-GAAP selling and marketing 29,940 27,587 GAAP general and administrative 6,488 6,232 Share-based compensation 1,002 1,371 Acquisition costs 289 153 Non-GAAP general and administrative 5,197 4,708 GAAP total operating expenses, net 60,183 54,424 Share-based compensation 5,342 5,559 Acquisition costs 289 153 Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 54,552 48,712 GAAP operating income 4,518 4,036 Share-based compensation 5,508 5,679 Amortization of intangible assets 732 733 Acquisition costs 289 153 Non-GAAP operating income 11,047 10,601 GAAP financial income, net 3,772 4,662 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 774 509 Non-GAAP financial income, net 4,546 5,171 GAAP income before taxes on income from continuing operations 8,290 8,698 Share-based compensation 5,508 5,679 Amortization of intangible assets 732 733 Acquisition costs 289 153 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 774 509 Non-GAAP income before taxes on income from continuing operations 15,593 15,772 GAAP taxes on income 2,169 2,100 Tax related adjustments 62 62 Non-GAAP taxes on income 2,231 2,162 GAAP net income from continuing operations 6,121 6,598 Share-based compensation 5,508 5,679 Amortization of intangible assets 732 733 Acquisition costs 289 153 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 774 509 Tax related adjustments (62 ) (62 ) Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations 13,362 13,610 Non-GAAP loss from discontinued operations 2,294 1,793 Non-GAAP net income 11,068 11,817 GAAP diluted net income per share from continuing operations 0.14 0.15 Share-based compensation 0.12 0.13 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01 0.02 Acquisition costs 0.01 0.00 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 0.02 0.01 Tax related adjustments (0.00 ) (0.00 ) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations 0.30 0.31 Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share from discontinued operations (0.05 ) (0.04 ) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.25 0.27 Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 44,497,774 44,192,474





Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (U.S. Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities: Net income 3,544 4,344 Loss from discontinued operations activities 2,577 2,254 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,594 2,882 Share-based compensation 5,508 5,679 Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 25 (161 ) Decrease in accrued interest on bank deposits (468 ) (1,601 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net (287 ) 61 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net 2,669 (8,186 ) Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets (3,076 ) (160 ) Decrease in inventories 90 519 Decrease in trade payables (732 ) (1,840 ) Increase in deferred revenues 14,610 17,732 Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses (7,119 ) 3,281 Operating lease liabilities, net (9 ) (228 ) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 19,926 24,576 Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (2,286 ) (2,134 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 17,640 22,442 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (2,653 ) (1,111 ) Proceeds from other long-term assets, net 16 109 Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net 24,900 (27,112 ) Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net (798 ) 16,194 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (5,938 ) - Proceeds from other deposits - 5,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations 15,527 (6,920 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations 3,001 (1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 18,528 (6,921 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of share options 3 1 Repurchase of shares (29,392 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - continuing operations (29,389 ) 1 Net cash provided by financing activities - discontinued operations - 3 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (29,389 ) 4 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 6,779 15,525 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 105,078 98,714 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 111,857 114,239 Less cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations (3,045 ) (741 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period - continuing operations 108,812 113,498





Radware Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (U.S Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net income for continuing operations 6,121 6,598 Exclude: Financial income, net (3,772 ) (4,662 ) Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense 2,594 2,882 Exclude: Taxes on income 2,169 2,100 EBITDA 7,112 6,918 Share-based compensation 5,508 5,679 Acquisition costs 289 153 Adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations 12,909 12,750 For the three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Amortization of intangible assets 732 733 Depreciation 1,862 2,149 2,594 2,882



