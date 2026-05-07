Aclarion Announces Addition of First Private Practice Site in Los Angeles into CLARITY Trial to Further Accelerate Enrollment

“Matching the right procedure to the right patient is what moves the field forward”

Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery is a leading spine-focused private practice recognized for its expertise in complex spinal procedures, early adoption of innovative technologies and high surgical volume

The CLARITY randomized clinical trial is designed to demonstrate Nociscan’s ability to improve surgical outcomes for chronic low back pain

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today announced the addition of Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery as a clinical site in its CLARITY (Chronic Low bAck pain Randomized Independent Trial studY) trial.

Based in Beverly Hills, Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery is a leading spine-focused private practice known for its expertise in complex spinal procedures, early adoption of advanced technologies aimed at improving patient outcomes and high surgical volume. The inclusion of a premier private practice site reflects the growing interest in integrating Nociscan into real-world clinical workflows beyond academic medical centers.

“I have spent more than 25 years practicing spinal surgery in Beverly Hills, and my perspective is shaped not only by that experience, but also by having undergone multiple spine surgeries myself,” said Todd Lanman, MD, Neurosurgeon and Founder of Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery. “We have made significant progress in moving beyond one-size-fits-all solutions for low back pain, driven by advances in technology and technique. Nociscan introduces a new layer of clarity by leveraging MR Spectroscopy to identify pain-generating discs in ways that standard MRI cannot. The CLARITY trial is particularly important because it is designed to evaluate how this technology can enhance clinical decision-making by more precisely identifying pain-generating discs. This ability to match the right procedure to the right patient is what moves the field forward.”

The addition of Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery marks an important milestone in the continued expansion of the 300-patient CLARITY trial, a prospective, randomized, multi-center study evaluating Nociscan in patients undergoing surgical treatment (Fusion / TDR) for discogenic low back pain. The primary endpoint is change in back pain as measured on a 100mm VAS Back at 12 months compared to baseline, with several secondary endpoints collected. The company anticipates having an initial internal data readout and an expected public disclosure of early interim results in Q4 2026.

“Private practice spine surgeons play a critical role in treating the majority of patients suffering from chronic low back pain, and the inclusion of Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery reflects the growing demand for more precise, data-driven tools in everyday clinical practice,” said Ryan Bond, Chief Strategy Officer of Aclarion. “Dr. Lanman is widely recognized for his commitment to innovation and patient-centered care, and we are excited to partner with his team as we continue to expand CLARITY and generate the high-quality evidence needed to advance Nociscan.”

Chronic low back pain is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain and demonstrates a 97% surgical success rate when all Nociscan-positive discs are treated.

For more information about CLARITY, please visit: CLARITY Trial

To find a Nociscan center, view our site map here .

For more information on Nociscan, please email: info@aclarion.com

All organizations cited and/or quotes from individuals not part of Aclarion have reviewed and approved the contents herein.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding the enrollment of patients in our ongoing clinical trial, the growing interest in integrating Nociscan into real-world clinical workflows, having an initial internal data readout and the expected public disclosure of early interim results in Q4 2026 and, the continued expansion of the CLARITY trial to generate the high-quality evidence needed to advance Nociscan. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

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PCG Advisory, Inc.

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Media Contacts:

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SPRIG Consulting

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