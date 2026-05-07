Beam Global Products Featured at Make it in the Emirates 2026 in Abu Dhabi, UAE

SAN DIEGO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for transportation, energy security and smart city infrastructure, today announced that Beam Middle East is currently exhibiting at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Company is participating alongside Platinum Group UAE at one of the country’s largest annual business events, bringing together more than 122,500 visitors, hosted by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and organized by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC Group.

Beam Middle East is presenting its full portfolio of off-grid energy and charging solutions, designed for rapid deployment without the need for construction or grid connection. The event provides direct access to decision-makers and investors across government, defense, energy, transportation, and mobility sectors, supporting Beam’s regional growth strategy.

“MIITE is a gathering of all the most influential decision makers in the UAE,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “We are demonstrating Beam Middle East's portfolio of products to members of the royal family, senior government officials, law enforcement and military leaders, oil and gas giants, autonomous vehicle operators and manufacturers and a whole host of other prospective customers. The size of the event and the level of investment prove that the UAE is indeed open for business despite the recent tensions in the region. Beam has a suite of products which are more relevant than ever for this market, particularly as regional leaders become increasingly aware of structural vulnerabilities in the current energy supply. We are getting the attention that we deserve - the sort of attention that I believe will lead to material orders as we continue to grow our presence in this very vibrant market.”

Beam’s solutions are built to deliver reliable, independent energy in environments where grid access is limited, constrained, or vulnerable. Participation at MIITE supports the Company’s ongoing expansion in the Middle East and engagement with customers seeking resilient energy and mobility infrastructure. Abu Dhabi has announced that it intends to lead the world in autonomous vehicles (AV) which aligns with Beam’s recently announced patented wireless and autonomous charging solution for AVs. The Gulf region has announced spending of a trillion dollars on sustainable infrastructure in the coming decade. Beam Global’s products are already performing in the region, and management believes that the Company’s solutions are ideally suited for the current and future investment in the Gulf.

For more information about MIITE, visit https://www.miite.ae/en. For more information about Beam Global products, visit https://beamforall.com/.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a sustainable technology innovator which develops and manufactures infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of innovative and reliable energy, transportation and smart cities solutions with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and intelligent Infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced innovative technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable Smart City services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit, BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X .

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Investor Relations

Luke Higgins

+1 858-261-7646

IR@BeamForAll.com