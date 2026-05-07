Solera Integrates Uber's "Wait & Save" Into Shuttle OnDemand, Giving Dealers a Smarter Way to Lower Transportation Costs and Lift Service Revenue

WESTLAKE, Texas, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, a global leader in data-driven vehicle lifecycle and dealership solutions, today announced a powerful new integration between Uber's "Wait & Save" ride option and its Shuttle OnDemand platform within Service Suite. The integration gives dealership service departments a smarter, lower-cost way to manage customer transportation while improving customer satisfaction and increasing repair order profitability.

Shuttle OnDemand, powered by Uber for Business, already enables dealerships to book on-demand, dealer-branded rides in as little as 20 seconds -- with no monthly fees, no additional personnel, and no fleet assets to manage. The addition of Wait & Save takes that model further by leveraging Uber's dynamic pricing algorithm to automatically match dealerships with optimally priced drivers in exchange for a slightly longer pickup window.

How Wait & Save Works Inside Shuttle OnDemand

When a dealership books a ride for a service customer, Wait & Save now appears as an option alongside standard UberX within the Shuttle OnDemand workflow. No additional setup or configuration is required.

The discount is dynamic and directly proportional to real-time demand levels. During high-demand periods, savings are even greater. The Uber algorithm uses the extended pickup window to find the best-priced driver match, reducing the per-trip cost charged to the dealership -- while delivering the same UberX vehicle, the same driver standards, and the same ride quality the customer expects.

"This is not about asking customers to compromise," said Ellen Braaf, VP of Dealer Solutions at Solera. "Most service customers have already dropped off their vehicle and are in the lounge or heading home. A few extra minutes of wait time is a non-issue for them -- but the savings add up fast for the dealership."

A Direct Path to Higher RO Profitability

The integration addresses a well-documented dynamic in fixed operations: customers who are transported home or to work while their vehicle is being serviced are significantly more likely to approve additional repair recommendations.

Solera's own platform data has consistently shown that offsite customers spend approximately 20% more per repair order than customers who remain in the service lounge. The reasoning is straightforward -- when a customer is comfortable at home or at the office, the pressure of sitting in a waiting room disappears. They are more open to approving recommended maintenance and additional work because they are not watching the clock.

"The math is simple," said Stephen Kelley, VP of Product Strategy and UX at Solera. "If you can reduce the cost of getting a customer home and simultaneously increase the likelihood that they approve a bigger ticket, you have created a compounding advantage for the service department. That is exactly what this integration delivers."

Lowering Transportation Costs Without Cutting Corners

Transportation has become one of the fastest-growing line items in fixed ops budgets. Between loaner fleet depreciation, insurance, maintenance, fuel, and dedicated shuttle drivers, many dealers are spending far more than they realize to move customers during a service visit.

Shuttle OnDemand already eliminates the need for shuttle vans, dedicated drivers, and loaner fleet overhead. Wait & Save layers on additional per-trip savings by dynamically adjusting ride pricing based on real-time conditions. For dealerships booking thousands of rides per month, even modest per-trip reductions translate into meaningful annual savings.

Across the Shuttle OnDemand platform, Solera books more than 110,000 rides per month and over 1.39 million rides annually, maintaining a 96% customer satisfaction rate.

Protecting CSI in an Era of Rising Customer Expectations

Customer Satisfaction Index scores remain one of the most closely watched metrics in the franchise dealer world, directly influencing OEM incentive payouts and long-term customer retention. Solera's research has shown that perceived wait time -- not actual service duration -- is the primary driver of negative CSI outcomes in the service lane.

By making it easier and more affordable to transport customers off-site, Wait & Save helps dealers address that perception gap head-on. Customers who are at home or at work during a repair experience dramatically less frustration than those sitting in a lounge wondering when their car will be ready. The result: better survey scores, stronger retention, and a service experience that competes with the convenience customers now expect from every business they interact with.

Integrated Into the Solera Cloud Platform

Wait & Save is available now within Shuttle OnDemand as part of Solera's Service Suite, which also includes scheduling, digital check-in, multipoint inspection, loaner management, messaging, payments, and dealer websites. Service Suite sits within the broader Solera Cloud Platform, connecting fixed ops to CRM, DMS, marketing, inventory, and connected-car solutions under one roof.

The integration requires no additional setup. Wait & Save appears automatically when conditions allow, giving service advisors and dispatchers a one-click path to lower-cost rides without disrupting their existing workflow.

Availability

The Uber Wait & Save integration is available now to all Shuttle OnDemand customers nationwide. For dealerships not yet using Shuttle OnDemand, more information is available at servicesuite.solera.com or through a Solera representative. According to the company, this announcement will be proceeded by a wave of exciting product releases and news throughout the coming year.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management solutions, spanning automotive software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business -- vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions -- Solera is home to many leading brands in the automotive and vehicle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera's solutions empower customers to succeed in the digital age by providing a one-stop platform that streamlines operations, delivers data-driven insights, and enhances customer engagement -- helping clients drive sales, improve retention, and increase profit margins. Solera serves over 280,000 customers and partners in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com .