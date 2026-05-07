Maple Unveils New Brand Vision as 75% of Canadians with Chronic Conditions Say Health Care Isn’t Working for Them

TORONTO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Maple, Canada's leading on-demand health-care platform, marks its next chapter with the launch of an inspiring new brand. Rooted in 11 years of building modern access to care, the new brand goes beyond a visual refresh to deliver a more unified experience, starting internally with its people and extending to patients, providers and partners, from how it looks and sounds to how care is delivered on the platform and beyond. Alongside this milestone, Maple also released its fourth proprietary research report, Living with Complexity: Navigating Chronic Care in Canada, which reinforces why the direction Maple is heading matters now more than ever.

“Maple began with a simple promise: to use the best of technology and humanity to close the care gap in Canada. Eleven years later, eight million Canadians have access to Maple, and our mission is more urgent than ever," said Daniel Shearer, chief marketing officer at Maple. “This rebrand doesn’t signal a new direction, it clarifies what we’ve always believed: that managing your health should feel empowering, not exhausting. ‘Health Yeah!’ captures the energy and confidence we want every Canadian to feel when they engage with their health, and our latest research shows Canadians are ready for that kind of partnership.”

Living with Complexity: Navigating Chronic Care in Canada, conducted by Maple Corporation among members of the Angus Reid Forum of more than 1,500 Canadians who are affected by a chronic condition, finds that 75 percent of Canadians living with a chronic condition say the health-care system only sometimes or never meets their needs. Designed for a different era, Canada's health-care system is increasingly out of step with today's challenges, particularly in access, continuity and coordination of care.

For nearly half of Canadian adults living with at least one chronic condition, this gap is not theoretical. It shows up in missed appointments, dismissed concerns, and the burden of navigating a system not built for their needs. More than half say it is not easy or convenient to access a practitioner who understands their condition, while 83 percent say their care feels more reactive than proactive. As a result, many are left to manage their health largely on their own. These experiences point to a systemic need for more continuous, coordinated care.

These findings underscore something Maple has been building toward since day one: that Canadians need a health-care partner that enables patient agency, the confidence to navigate the system, the ability to reach the right support without unnecessary delay, and the assurance that care is there beyond a single visit. Maple is built to be exactly that: the essential health-care service for life today, always there and always centred on you.

Other key findings from the report include:

73 percent say the system is so overburdened they don't feel confident accessing timely care and 27 percent say it doesn't meet their needs at all

say the system is so overburdened they don't feel confident accessing timely care and say it doesn't meet their needs at all 81 percent say day-to-day life is more complicated because of managing chronic condition-related care while 85 percent report having to repeatedly share their medical history with different health-care providers

say day-to-day life is more complicated because of managing chronic condition-related care while 85 percent report having to repeatedly share their medical history with different health-care providers 57 percent of employed respondents have missed work, reduced hours or taken time off due to their condition

of employed respondents have missed work, reduced hours or taken time off due to their condition 95 percent of those affected by a mental health condition say it creates challenges in their daily life even when care is managed well

of those affected by a mental health condition say it creates challenges in their daily life even when care is managed well Just nine percent of Canadians affected by ADHD say the health-care system meets their needs, the lowest rate of any condition studied

of Canadians affected by ADHD say the health-care system meets their needs, the lowest rate of any condition studied 78 percent say consistent, 24/7 access to technology-enabled care would alleviate the significant time and stress currently required to manage their chronic condition

“I founded Maple because I could not single-handedly address our system’s deterioration from the bedside, but maybe, from outside the hospital, we could help build tools that would make a difference,” said Dr. Brett Belchetz, co-founder and chief executive officer of Maple. “Our new brand expresses how those tools have made a difference. It's a celebration of how far we've come and a clear statement about who we are and where we're going: more than a platform to visit when something goes wrong, but an essential health-care service for Canadians’ lives today, one that is always available and centred on them. At the same time, our newest research puts data behind what our team, our patients, our providers and our partners have long understood: the demand for care that keeps up with how people actually live is real, and Maple is built for exactly this moment."

The new brand was brought to life by Maple’s in-house agency in close partnership with One23West, leading the rebrand strategy, brand identity development and campaign creative. This work was done in collaboration with Epitaph and Craft Public Relations, and will be amplified through a fully integrated omnichannel campaign spanning cinema, out-of-home, TV, connected TV, radio, digital, social, as well as creator partnerships and a partnership activation with Fairgrounds. For additional assets and information, visit Maple’s media kit: maple.frontify.com/newsmedia

Living with Complexity: Navigating Chronic Care in Canada is part of Care up Close, Maple’s ongoing report series examining the state of health-care access in Canada. The full report is available at: https://www.getmaple.ca/resources/reports/living-with-complexity-navigating-chronic-care-in-canada/

MEDIA CONTACT

Marlee Socket, Communications Manager, Maple

press@getmaple.ca

Survey Methodology These are the findings of a study/survey conducted by Maple Corporation from March 4 to 9, 2026 among a representative sample of 1,526 online Canadians living with a chronic condition or caring for someone with a chronic condition, 18+, balanced on age and regions and who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 points, 19 times out of 20.

About Maple: Maple is Canada’s leading on-demand healthcare platform, built to connect patients with Canadian-licensed doctors and nurse practitioners anytime, anywhere. Since 2015, we’ve been guided by our purpose to meet the world’s healthcare needs. Today, we're proud to give over eight million people access to same-day, proactive and ongoing care via secure text, audio or video. We provide care directly to patients through our membership and one-off specialty visits, and through our over seven thousand business and government partners to deliver scalable, secure, and integrated programs. Maple is proudly headquartered in Toronto, Canada.