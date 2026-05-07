Smart Grid Market Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts 2026-2035 with Siemens, Schneider Electric, General Electric, ABB, Itron, and IBM Leading

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Grid Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2026-2035" report has been added to . ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2025, the market is valued at USD 52.55 billion and is expected to expand significantly to USD 259.15 billion by 2035. This trajectory represents a CAGR of 17.30% over the 2026-2035 forecast period, highlighting sustained global investment in intelligent grid infrastructure

The smart grid market is witnessing robust growth as electricity networks evolve to meet the demands of modern energy systems. Growth is primarily driven by the need to replace aging electrical assets with digitally enabled systems that support real-time monitoring, automation, and analytics. The accelerating integration of renewable energy sources, coupled with rising concerns around grid reliability, energy efficiency, and resilience against disruptions, has positioned smart grids as a foundational element of future power systems.



Noteworthy Market Developments



The competitive landscape of the smart grid market is dominated by established industrial players that have successfully transitioned toward digital and intelligent grid solutions. Demand for smart grid technologies continues to exceed supply, leading to significant order backlogs as manufacturers face capacity constraints while utilities accelerate modernization programs.



Key market participants include Siemens, Schneider Electric, General Electric (GE), ABB, Itron, and IBM, all of which leverage extensive portfolios and global delivery capabilities to address diverse utility requirements. In November 2025, Morocco launched Africa's first Smart Grid platform through the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water, marking a major milestone for regional energy digitalization. The initiative, funded by the African Development Bank with an investment exceeding four million dirhams, underscores the expanding geographic adoption of smart grid solutions beyond traditionally mature markets.



Core Growth Drivers



The rapid expansion of variable renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power is the central driver shaping smart grid adoption. These resources introduce intermittency and unpredictability into power systems, creating operational challenges that conventional grids cannot manage effectively. Smart grids enable real-time balancing, automated control, and adaptive response, allowing utilities to maintain stability while accommodating large-scale renewable integration. As renewable capacity continues to expand globally, the dependence on intelligent grid architectures is intensifying.



Emerging Opportunity Trends



Artificial intelligence and climate resilience are emerging as critical opportunity areas within the smart grid market. Utilities are increasingly deploying AI-driven systems to optimize grid operations, forecast demand, and manage distributed energy resources. Generative AI and advanced analytics allow real-time processing of vast datasets, improving decision-making and operational efficiency. In parallel, the growing frequency of extreme weather events is driving demand for climate-resilient grid architectures that can anticipate disruptions and recover rapidly.



Barriers to Optimization



Rising cybersecurity risks represent a significant barrier to smart grid deployment. Increased digital connectivity and communication between grid components expand the potential attack surface for cyber threats. Vulnerabilities such as jamming, spoofing, and man-in-the-middle attacks pose serious risks to grid stability and data integrity, compelling utilities to balance digital advancement with robust security investments.



Detailed Market Segmentation



By technology, Advanced Metering Infrastructure dominated the smart grid market in 2025, reflecting its evolution from basic metering to enabling grid-edge intelligence through two-way communication and real-time analytics. By application, distribution applications account for approximately 35% of total market share, driven by the need to manage bidirectional and fragmented energy flows across decentralized networks.

Geographical Breakdown



Asia Pacific represents the dominant region in the global smart grid market, supported by large-scale, state-led digitalization programs and aggressive renewable energy integration. China anchors regional growth through extensive investment in grid modernization, including a 650 billion yuan investment in 2025 by the State Grid Corporation to stabilize and integrate 1,350 GW of wind and solar capacity connected by late 2024. High-voltage transmission infrastructure has become central to the region's strategy, enabling efficient long-distance power transfer and grid stability.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $52.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $259.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered Global



Global Smart Grid Market Overview

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

Manufacturers

Distributors

End Consumers

Industry Outlook

Electricity Production in the World

Electricity Consumption in the World

PESTLE Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of Substitutes

Threat of New Entrants

Degree of Competition

Market Growth and Outlook

Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2020-2035

Price Trend Analysis, By Technology

Market Attractiveness Analysis

By Technology

By Region

Actionable Insights (Analyst's Recommendations)

Segment Breakdown

By Technology

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Distribution Management

Substation Automation

Communications

Security

Network Management

By Application

Generation

Transmission

Distribution

Consumption

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Leading Market Participants

ABB

Aclara

Cisco

Eaton

GE

Honeywell

IBM

Itron

Landis+Gyr

Oracle

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Wipro Limited





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