A Practical Approach to Veterinary Vaccine Development and Registration in the EU | Expert-Led Online Training Course (Sept 23rd-24th, 2026)

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Practical Approach to Veterinary Vaccine Development and Registration in the EU (Sept 23rd - Sept 24th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for biologics in veterinary medicine is on the rise, presenting both opportunities and challenges in vaccine development and market authorization.

This comprehensive course is designed to equip participants with practical insights and strategies for developing veterinary vaccines and securing market approval in the EU. Attendees will gain a thorough understanding of the regulatory and procedural requirements necessary to succeed in this evolving field.

The program adopts a methodical, step-by-step approach to the vaccine development process. It includes an interactive workshop aimed at enhancing delegates' understanding of practical requirements through real-world examples and case studies. Our expert faculty will lead engaging discussions throughout the two-day event, providing valuable expertise and insights.

Participants will have the opportunity to connect with industry peers, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing. The course provides ample time for in-depth discussions, allowing attendees to address specific queries and gain further clarity on complex issues.

By attending this course, participants will not only build their competence in veterinary biologics but also earn valuable Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours. With 12 CPD hours offered, this program supports professional growth and development.

Join us to advance your understanding of veterinary vaccine development and navigate the intricate landscape of market authorization in the EU.

Who should attend?

This event will be beneficial to all those working with veterinary vaccines from development to market approval. The programme will be of particular interest to:

New entrants to registration departments

Veterinary medicinal product manufacturers

Registration managers

Research and development departments

Academics with an interest in commercialising opportunities

Personnel from micro/small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 A practical guide to the EU regulatory framework for veterinary vaccines Procedures aimed at promoting veterinary vaccine availability Meeting the requirements of the marketing authorisation dossier - part 2: quality Meeting the requirements of the marketing authorisation dossier - part 3: safety Meeting the requirements of the marketing authorisation dossier - part 4: efficacy Using the summary of product characteristics (SPC) as a tool for development Planning a vaccine development (safety or efficacy) - introduction and workshop Workshop - groups report back and Q&A Development of novel vaccines - seeking regulatory advice Preparing & submitting the dossier European licensing procedures and regulatory strategy



Speakers

Mel Munro

Dr Mel Munro has worked as a consultant in veterinary medicinal product development and registration for over 20 years. She provides regulatory advice on all areas of biologicals product development taking client projects from proof of concept through to Marketing Authorisation (MA). On a day-to-day basis, she advises on regulatory strategy, performs technical due diligence and gap analyses and prepares strategic development plans and expert reports. She is also experienced in negotiation with the regulators and preparing regulatory documentation. Over her career she has been involved in numerous biologicals projects ranging from more 'conventional' vaccines to novel biologicals such as products of rDNA technology, GMO's, monoclonal antibodies, DNA vaccines and gene therapy.

Michael Fontaine

Michael holds a PhD in molecular bacteriology, and has over 25 years of experience in the discovery and development of biological products for the animal health industry. His early experience was at the interface between academia and industry, within the applied environment of animal health research institutes in North America and the UK, where he led projects studying host-pathogen interactions to inform the discovery of new vaccines and diagnostics, on behalf of leading animal health companies.

Michael subsequently moved into animal health industry roles, and has held senior positions within Benchmark Animal Health and Virbac, with responsibility for directing the development of new biological products, with an emphasis on generating the Quality, Safety and Efficacy data necessary to support successful product registrations. He has worked with a range of different biological technology platforms and has used his collective knowledge and experience to provide support for a variety of biotechnology companies in his later role as an independent consultant, prior to joining the knoell team in early 2024.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j2y9ha

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