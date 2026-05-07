$30+ Bn Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Equipment Market Analysis by Equipment Type, End Product, Technology - Global Forecast to 2032

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Equipment Market by Equipment Type, End Product, Technology - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 21.24 billion in 2026 to USD 30.39 billion by 2032, achieving a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

This growth is driven by the increasing demand for efficient and compliant drug production systems, expanded production capacities, and rigorous regulations driving modernization across pharmaceutical production lines. The burgeoning demand for generic drugs and biologics supports scalable manufacturing solutions, with a focus on high-quality, validated equipment. Investment in pharmaceutical infrastructure continues to gain momentum, supporting the adoption of advanced manufacturing equipment globally.

Key industry players include GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A (Italy), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), ACG (India), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), among others.

Packaging Machines Segment Growth

The packaging machines segment is expected to record the highest CAGR by 2032. The focus on pharmaceutical packaging safety and compliance propels growth, with companies emphasizing product protection and shelf life extension. Strict regulations fuel investment in sophisticated packaging systems, while the production rise in tablets, capsules, and injectables increases packaging demand. The shift towards automation and serialization technologies for traceability and anti-counterfeiting needs accelerates the demand for advanced packaging machinery across the industry.

Dominance of Liquid Segment

The liquid segment is anticipated to dominate the pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market due to increased demand for injectables and biologic drugs. The production of vaccines and oral liquid medicines drives further growth. Chronic disease prevalence demands higher sterile formulation outputs, while immunization program expansions bolster demand regionally. Investments in advanced filling and sealing systems, alongside growth in contract manufacturing, support substantial infrastructure expansion in liquid formulary production.

China's Leading Market Position

China commanded the largest share of the Asia Pacific pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment market as of 2025, attributed to its vast production capacity. The country remains a leader in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and generic drug manufacturing, underpinned by advanced automated production lines across diverse facilities. Growing investments in biologics and vaccines necessitate enhanced manufacturing equipment. Contract manufacturing growth and facility modernization to meet international standards further stimulate demand, positioning China as a dominant market player.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 322 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $21.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $30.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Commercialization of Biologics and Complex Formulations

Growing Preference for Personalized Medicines and Targeted Therapies

Rapid Advances in Automation, Digital Monitoring, and Industry 4.0 Technologies

Escalating Generic Drug Production

Challenges

Requirement for Frequent Technological Upgrades

Complex Validation and Revalidation Cycles

Technical and Operational Challenges Related to Small-Batch Production

Case Studies

Inoxpa Strengthens Avva Pharmaceuticals' Manufacturing Capabilities Through Modular Pharmaceutical Processing System

Gea Group Installs Psd-3 Pharmaceutical Spray Dryer at Chugai Pharmaceutical's Fj3 Facility to Process Pharmaceutical Compounds

Zambon Company and Ima Active Collaborate on Process Optimization Project to Enhance Batch Consistency and Quality

Acg Helps Indian Pharmaceutical Company Retrofit B Max Machine with Nitrogen-Enhanced Purging System to Improve Stability and Shelf Life

Syntegon Provides Aim 5022S Platform to Jiangsu Jindike Pharmaceutical to Enhance Inspection Efficiency and Accuracy

Opportunities

Expansion of Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations

Mounting Demand for Sterile and Aseptic Injectable Drugs

Rising Deployment of Advanced Inspection and Serialization Technologies

Company Profiles

Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft

Korber AG

Ima Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Acg

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Romaco Group

Marchesini Group S.P.A.

Mg2 S.R.L.

Glatt GmbH

Other Players Bausch+Strobel SE + Co. KG Coperion GmbH Elizabeth Companies Fette Compacting Freund Korsch AG L.B. Bohle Maschinen Und Verfahren GmbH Lfa Machines Cvc Technologies, Inc. Ohara Technologies Prism Pharma Machinery Saintyco Silverson Yenchen Machinery Co. Ltd. Qualicaps Coesia S.P.A. Uhlmann Ast, LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24cfxm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment