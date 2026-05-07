Al Chip Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Lucrative Opportunities in AI-Driven Diagnostics Expansion, Cloud Infrastructure Expansion and Rising Adoption of ASIC Technologies

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Al Chip Market By Offerings, Function, & Region - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI chip market is projected to grow from USD 203.24 billion in 2025 to USD 564.87 billion by 2032; it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% from 2025 to 2032.

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in the market with information on the closest approximations of revenue for the overall AI chip market and its subsegments. The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insight to position their business better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market, providing them with information on key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Prominent players profiled in this report include NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), Google (US), Samsung (South Korea), SK HYNIX INC. (South Korea), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Apple Inc. (US), Imagination Technologies (UK), Graphcore (UK), Cerebras (US).



The neural processing unit (NPU) segment is projected to record a high growth rate during the forecast period.



The neural processing unit (NPU) segment is expected to record a high growth rate in the AI chip market from 2024 to 2029. The market growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of high-end smartphones, AI PCs, and laptops, which require dedicated AI capabilities at the edge. The NPUs help accelerate neural network processing to perform AI-driven tasks, including advanced AI image processing and natural language processing.



Market players are extensively focusing on developing high-end NPU solutions to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in September 2023, Apple Inc. (US) launched the iPhone 15 Pro series, featuring the A17 Pro chip. The new AI processor is equipped with a dedicated 16-core Neural Engine, capable of performing 35 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Such significant product developments and launches are expected to amplify the adoption of NPUs in the market over the forecast period.



The machine learning segment is expected to account for significant market share throughout the forecast period.



The machine learning segment of the AI chip market is expected to capture a significant market share. AI chips are crucial in processing large datasets to enable predictive analytics, supporting real-time decision-making, as they are optimized for machine learning tasks such as training and inference. For this category of AI chips, the foremost drivers of adoption were flexibility and scalability of machine learning models within autonomous systems and personalized recommendations. This AI chip is widely used in many sectors, including cloud services, healthcare, finance, automotive, and retail.



Companies are developing powerful AI chips to support machine learning capabilities, which enable business insights, improve customer experience, and enhance overall efficiency. For instance, Google (US) announced Trillium in May 2024 as its sixth-generation TPU. It focuses on its cloud platform, featuring an onboard accelerator for accelerating machine learning workloads. Enterprises that have adopted TPUs widely bring machine learning power to predictive analytics, personalization, and operational efficiency. This represents increasing dependence on AI chips in this domain. As businesses seek to harness the power of data for insights, efficiencies, and enhanced customer experiences, demand is surging for machine learning capabilities.



The US is expected to hold the largest share of the North American market during the forecast period.



The US is expected to hold the largest share of the AI chip market in North America. The presence of prominent technology firms and data center operators is driving the AI chip market across North America. The region hosts companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) (US), Google (US); and cloud service providers include Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) (US), Microsoft Azure (US), and Google Cloud (US). For instance, in April 2024, Google (US) announced a USD 3 billion investment to expand its data centers across the US. These data centers are further supported by AI infrastructure, enabling them to provide real-time services worldwide.



The region also hosts several startups established in the area to provide AI chips for data centers, including SAPEON Inc. (US), Tenstorrent (Canada), Taalas (Canada), Kneron, Inc. (US), and SambaNova Systems, Inc. (US). North America has a well-established technological infrastructure that supports advanced AI research and development. There are many modern data centers in this region, equipped with state-of-the-art AI hardware. They may include GPUs, TPUs, and specialized AI chips. The presence of large-scale data centers and leading AI chip developers in the region is driving the growth of the AI chip market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 344 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $203.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $564.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Pressing Need for Large-Scale Data Handling and Real-Time Analytics

Rising Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles

Surging Use of Gpus and Asics in AI Servers

Continuous Advancements in Machine Learning and Deep Learning Technologies

Increasing Penetration of AI Servers

Restraints

Shortage of Skilled Workforce with Technical Know-How

Computational Workloads and Power Consumption in AI Chips

Unreliability of AI Algorithms

Opportunities

Elevating Demand for AI-based Fpga Chips

Government Initiatives to Deploy AI-Enabled Defense Systems

Growing Trend of AI-Driven Diagnostics and Treatments

Increasing Investments in AI-Enabled Data Centers by Cloud Service Providers

Rising Popularity of AI-based Asic Technology

Challenges

Data Privacy Concerns Associated with AI Platforms

Availability of Limited Structured Data to Develop Efficient AI Systems

Supply Chain Disruptions

Unmet Needs and White Spaces

Unmet Needs in AI Chips Market

Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

Interconnected Markets

Cross-Sector Opportunities

Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players

Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players

Case Study Analysis

Cdw Integrated Amd Epyc Solutions to Ensure Energy Efficiency and Optimum Space Utilization

Ovh Sas Leveraged Amd Epyc Processor to Optimize Performance of Cloud Solutions in AI Workloads

Intel Xeon Scalable Processors Power Tencent Cloud's Xiaowei Intelligent Speech and Video Service Access Platform

Aic Helps Western Digital to Enhance Ssd Testing and Validation Efficiency Using Amd Processor

Companies Featured

Nvidia Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Sk Hynix Inc.

Samsung

Micron Technology, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Google

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Tesla

Microsoft

Meta

T-Head

Imagination Technologies

Graphcore

Cerebras

Mythic

Kalray

Blaize

Groq, Inc.

Hailo Technologies Ltd

Greenwaves Technologies

Sima Technologies, Inc.

Kneron, Inc.

Rain Neuromorphics Inc.

Tenstorrent

Sambanova Systems, Inc.

Taalas

Sapeon Inc.

Rebellions Inc.

Rivos Inc.

Shanghai Biren Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/koandh

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