1-Day Online Training Course: An Essential Overview of the Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries (Sept 28, 2026)

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Essential Overview of the Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries (Sept 28, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This one-day intensive course provides a structured and comprehensive introduction to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, exploring each critical phase from early molecule discovery to regulatory approval and eventual commercialization. Ideal for non-scientists and industry newcomers, this program unravels complex processes and terminology present throughout the drug development lifecycle. It highlights how different functions collaborate at various stages, offering insights into what happens and the underlying reasons.

The course covers both foundational elements and emerging trends, reflecting the evolving landscape of the industry. Participants will gain insights into the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in discovery, development, and clinical operations, highlighting the transformative impact AI holds for the future of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

Emphasis is placed on offering clarity and context to provide participants with a practical understanding of industry processes, enabling them to connect theory with real-world applications. Rather than delving into deep scientific details, the course focuses on delivering a panoramic view of the sector's workings and interdependencies.

This programme is essential for those wanting a broad yet practical understanding of how the drug development process operates, how decisions are made, and how innovation is shaping the present and future landscape of the industry.

This course offers 6 CPD (Continuing Professional Development) hours, benefitting professionals seeking to enhance their knowledge base and stay ahead in a rapidly changing industry.

By completing this program, participants will enhance their awareness of industry dynamics, understand collaborative processes crucial to successful drug development, and become equipped with the knowledge necessary to navigate this complex field effectively.

Who Should Attend

This course is ideal for anyone who needs a clear, practical understanding of how the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries work, without requiring a scientific background.

New starters entering the pharma or biotech industry

Professionals moving into cross-functional, project, or oversight roles

Non-scientific, administrative, commercial, IT, and support staff

Anyone working with, or alongside, pharmaceutical and biotechnology organisations

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 How medicines are developed Discovery and early development Clinical development Safety and regulation Commercial considerations



Speaker

Dr Laura Brown is a pharmaceutical management consultant and Senior Lecturer of the MSc in Clinical Research at the School of Pharmacy, University of Cardiff. Laura has more than 25 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry and has held senior positions with companies such as GSK, Hoechst Marion Roussel, Farmitalia and Phoenix International. She regularly writes on pharmaceutical drug development and regulatory issues including 'The Planning of International Drug Development' in the Clinical Research Manual and 'The Impact of Brexit' in the RQA journal.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3pottt

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