ICODA Becomes an Official Claude Partner

WROCLAW, Poland, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICODA , a blockchain and web3 marketing agency, has joined the Claude Partner Network — Anthropic's partner program for organizations helping enterprises deploy Claude. As a Claude partner, ICODA brings specialized AI marketing and AI SEO services to crypto, Web3, and iGaming clients looking to build visibility in an era when buyers increasingly rely on AI to find and evaluate brands.





Launched in March 2026 with an initial $100 million commitment from Anthropic, the Claude Partner Network supports consulting firms, specialist agencies, and technology integrators with training resources, co-marketing support, dedicated technical architects, and listing in Anthropic's Services Partner Directory. Partner organizations include Accenture, Deloitte, Cognizant, and Infosys.

For ICODA, joining the network formalizes a practice the agency has been building for over a year: using Claude to help brands understand and improve how they appear in AI-generated answers — not just in traditional search.

AI Search Is Where Enterprise Buyers Now Start

The shift in how business decisions get made has been quiet but significant. Claude's usage grew 12.8x between November 2024 and November 2025. The model holds a 32% share of the enterprise AI application market, and it is increasingly the tool enterprise buyers use to evaluate vendors, research platforms, and compare service providers before any sales conversation begins.

ICODA's own research into this landscape found that 60% of iGaming platform providers are completely absent from AI-generated recommendations, and 45% of iGaming game studios don't appear at all when operators ask Claude or ChatGPT for guidance. For crypto and Web3 brands, the picture is similar.

"The brands winning today aren't just ranking on Google — they're the ones Claude cites when a buyer asks a question," said Vladislav Pivnev, CEO of ICODA. "We've spent the past year building the methodology to get clients there. The Claude Partner Network gives that work the structure and the credibility it deserves."

What ICODA Brings to the Claude Ecosystem

As a Claude partner, ICODA serves crypto, DeFi, iGaming, and fintech clients across more than 20 markets with a service stack built around AI-era visibility:

AI visibility audits that benchmark how a brand appears — or doesn't — across Claude, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. Generative engine optimization (GEO), producing content architectures designed to be retrieved and cited by AI systems answering high-intent queries. Entity authority building for Web3 brands, establishing the citation networks and structured data signals that cause AI models to recommend a brand consistently. Multilingual AI presence for global crypto projects that need consistent AI search visibility across languages and regions simultaneously.

Claude's Constitutional AI framework and extended context window make it particularly well-suited to regulated industries — producing brand-safe outputs for sectors where compliance and precision matter as much as reach.

About ICODA

ICODA is a full-service blockchain and web3 marketing agency operating since 2017, recognized as one of the best crypto marketing agencies for projects in DeFi, iGaming, and fintech. The agency has offices in Wrocław and Bellevue. Its services span AI SEO, crypto PR, token sale marketing, social media, and influencer campaigns. The agency has published original research on AI search visibility across the iGaming and crypto sectors, establishing benchmarks for how brands in these industries measure and improve their presence in AI-generated answers.