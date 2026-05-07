Telesur joins forces with EllaLink on its new Caribbean Gateway project

PARAMARIBO, Suriname and DUBLIN, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesur (Telecommunicatiebedrijf Suriname) and EllaLink Ireland Limited today announced the signature of a Letter of Intent (LOI) under which Suriname becomes the first country to formally join the EllaLink Caribbean Gateway, a new high-capacity fibre-optic submarine cable system serving the Caribbean region.

The EllaLink Caribbean Gateway will give Suriname a new, fully diverse subsea route to the world’s major data hubs, complementing the country’s current international connectivity and reducing dependency on a single corridor. The system will provide direct, high-capacity connectivity towards continental Europe through EllaLink transatlantic system, with onward links to Brazil and the United States of America.

Best-In-Class latency to European hubs will open direct access to additional Tier-1 data centres and a wider choice of cloud and IP service providers for Surinamese operators, public institutions and enterprises.

The Caribbean Gateway is a cornerstone of Telesur’s long-term plan to modernise and diversify Suriname’s international connectivity. Existing regional submarine systems serving Suriname will progressively reach the end of their service life over the coming decade, and Telesur’s strategy is to anticipate this transition by investing in next-generation infrastructure designed for the 2030s and beyond.

With a 25-year design life, full ownership of the Suriname branch and end-to-end managed services, the project gives Telesur a future-proof international backbone to support the country’s digital transformation, the modernisation of public services, and the competitiveness of Surinamese businesses.

The project sits within the European Union’s digital and connectivity agenda, contributing to the EU–Latin America and Caribbean Digital Alliance and the Global Gateway strategy, and aligned with the 2025 EU Action Plan on Cable Security and Recommendation (EU) 2024/779 on Secure and Resilient Submarine Cable Infrastructures. It also addresses the Caribbean Sea priority area identified under the EU Cable Security Toolbox published in February 2026.

The Caribbean Cable project’s previous application under the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF Digital) was awarded a Seal of Excellence by the European Commission, recognising the strategic value and quality of the proposal.

“This Letter of Intent marks an important step in Telesur’s long-term infrastructure renewal strategy,” said Doric Ramlakhan, CEO of Telesur. “Suriname is proud to be the first country to commit to this pioneering project. The Caribbean Gateway will give our customers, our public institutions and our businesses a future-proof, diversified international backbone for the next 25 years — with direct access to the world’s major digital hubs and reinforced resilience for the country as a whole.”

“We are proud to welcome Telesur as the pioneer partner of the EllaLink Caribbean Gateway,” said Diego Matas, COO of EllaLink. “Suriname’s early commitment validates the demand for a new transatlantic backbone serving the Caribbean and the Guianas — a project whose strategic value has already been recognised by the European Commission with a Seal of Excellence. Together with our partners across the region, we are building the infrastructure of the next generation for the Caribbean.”





About Telesur

N.V. Telecommunicatiebedrijf Suriname (Telesur) is the leading telecommunications provider in Suriname, delivering reliable and innovative connectivity solutions to consumers, businesses, and government institutions. As the incumbent operator with nationwide coverage, Telesur plays a vital role in supporting the country’s digital transformation and socio-economic development.



The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including fixed and mobile voice, high-speed broadband, fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), and digital television solutions. With ongoing investments in advanced technologies such as 4G LTE and 5G, and the continued expansion of its fiber network, Telesur is committed to providing high-quality, future-ready connectivity.



Through strategic international partnerships and resilient subsea and terrestrial infrastructure, Telesur ensures robust global connectivity for Suriname. The company is dedicated to customer-centric innovation, operational excellence, and contributing to national development in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

About EllaLink

EllaLink is an optic fibre submarine cable system offering secure high-capacity connectivity on a unique low-latency transatlantic route serving the growing needs of the Latin American and European markets. The EllaLink network directly connects Brazil and Europe, linking the major hubs of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza with Lisbon, Madrid and Marseille.



The EllaLink System has been built with state-of-the-art coherent technology, initially offering 100Tbps of transatlantic capacity over four direct fibre pairs between Europe and Brazil. EllaLink is a privately funded and independent company committed to providing products and services on a Carrier-Neutral and Open-Access basis. Marguerite, a pan-European infrastructure investor active in the renewables, energy, transport and digital transformation sectors, is the main shareholder of EllaLink. For more information, visit: ella.link



Media Contact: clara.casanova@ella.link

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba2e8ee5-f906-4820-8b1f-5e80d25c8d40