Electrolyzer Test System Market Size to Hit USD 7.80 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrolyzer Test System Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Electrolyzer Test System Market Size was valued at USD 2.79 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.80 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.83% over 2026-2035.”

Growing Government Support for Green Hydrogen Projects to Boost Market Growth Globally

The deployment of electrolyzer test systems has been further expedited by increased global attention to decarbonization and clean hydrogen projects. There is a high need for sophisticated testing and validation systems as a result of governments in major economies making significant investments in green hydrogen production infrastructure. The requirement to guarantee safety, effectiveness, and performance dependability in electrolyzer operations is the main driver of this expansion. To make green hydrogen more affordable, the Department of Energy (DOE) in the U.S. has launched multibillion-dollar projects under the Hydrogen Shot program.

Electrolyzer Test System Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 2.79 Billion

: 2.79 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 7.80 Billion

: 7.80 Billion CAGR : 10.83% during 2026–2035

: 10.83% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

AVL List GmbH

Green Light Innovation

HORIBA FuelCon GmbH

iASYS Technology Solutions

SANY Hydrogen

KNF Neuberger, Inc.

Equilibrium

Thasar

Entech Industrial Solution Co., Ltd

KEWELL

Siemens Energy AG

Nel Hydrogen

Thyssenkrupp nucera

John Cockerill

Plug Power Inc.

Bosch Manufacturing Solutions (BMG)

Marposs

ATS Industrial Automation

Skyre, Inc.

Electrolyzer Test System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type: (Alkaline Electrolyzer Test Systems, Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Test Systems, Solid Oxide Electrolyzer (SOE) Test Systems, Others (AEM / Hybrid Systems))

• By Application: (Hydrogen Production, Power-to-Gas (PtG), Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV), Energy Storage & Industrial Use)

• By End-Use Industry: (Energy & Utilities, Chemical & Industrial Gases, Transportation, Research & Academia)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Alkaline Electrolyzer Test Systems segment holds the largest market share at 37.5%, driven by its technological maturity and cost-effectiveness globally. Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Test Systems are the fastest-growing segment, fueled by rising adoption of green hydrogen projects globally.

By Application

The Hydrogen Production segment holds the largest market share at 42%, driven by the rapid expansion of industrial-scale hydrogen plants and government-backed green hydrogen initiatives. Power-to-Gas (PtG) is the fastest-growing application, fueled by the integration of renewable energy with electrolyzers to store excess power as hydrogen.

By End-Use Industry

The Energy & Utilities segment leads with 40% market share due to the increasing adoption of electrolyzer test systems in utility-scale hydrogen generation globally. Chemical & Industrial Gases is the fastest-growing end-use industry, driven by demand for high-purity hydrogen in industrial and chemical processes.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, with a 34.00% share in 2025. This is due to the region's rapid industrialization, urbanization, and construction of green hydrogen infrastructure. Major contributors include China, India, Japan, and South Korea, whose governments sponsor initiatives for electrolyzer testing, hydrogen generation, and renewable energy.

Due to its strong industrial infrastructure, early adoption of green hydrogen projects, and encouraging government incentives, North America will hold 28.00% of the market in 2025. Through investments in commercial hydrogen plants, R&D facilities, and electrolyzer facilities, the United States leads regional growth.

High Initial Setup Costs and Calibration Complexity May Hamper Market Expansion Globally

High setup and calibration costs still prevent electrolyzer test devices from being widely used, despite rising demand. It costs a lot of money to build and maintain precision-based testing infrastructure, particularly for SMEs and research facilities. The overall complexity of the system is also increased by incorporating real-time analytics, data gathering systems, and multi-sensor diagnostics. Calibration is made more difficult by the absence of established worldwide protocols, which leads to inconsistent test results.

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Recent Developments:

In September 2025 , AVL List launched a modular PEM electrolyzer test platform in Germany, integrating AI-based diagnostics to improve efficiency, durability, and performance monitoring of industrial hydrogen systems.

, AVL List launched a modular PEM electrolyzer test platform in Germany, integrating AI-based diagnostics to improve efficiency, durability, and performance monitoring of industrial hydrogen systems. In August 2025, Green Light Innovation introduced an automated Alkaline electrolyzer test system in the U.S., enhancing operational reliability, real-time data analytics, and predictive maintenance capabilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Electrolyzer Test System Market Report (The USPs):

POLICY & REGULATORY IMPACT ANALYSIS – helps you understand the influence of global hydrogen strategies, safety standards, and testing regulations on electrolyzer test system adoption.

– helps you understand the influence of global hydrogen strategies, safety standards, and testing regulations on electrolyzer test system adoption. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION & AUTOMATION INSIGHTS – helps you track advancements in AI-driven monitoring, accelerated stress-testing systems, and emerging automated testing technologies.

– helps you track advancements in AI-driven monitoring, accelerated stress-testing systems, and emerging automated testing technologies. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & END-USE MATRIX – helps you evaluate adoption trends across industries and distinguish between R&D-focused and commercial deployment applications.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends across industries and distinguish between R&D-focused and commercial deployment applications. SUPPLY CHAIN & VENDOR ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS – helps you identify critical supply chain nodes, component dependencies, and bottlenecks affecting testing equipment availability.

– helps you identify critical supply chain nodes, component dependencies, and bottlenecks affecting testing equipment availability. INVESTMENT & STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TRENDS – helps you assess high-growth investment regions, funding activity, M&A opportunities, and strategic collaborations shaping the market.

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