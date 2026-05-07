A.I.S. Resources Completes High-resolution Airborne Geophysical Survey at Saint John Project, New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTC-Pink: AISSF, FRA: 5YH) (“A.I.S.” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has successfully completed its high-resolution airborne geophysical survey over the Saint John project. The helicopter-borne survey was completed by Geo Data Solutions GDS Inc. of Laval, Quebec, and was conducted using Geometrics G822 sensor technologies, to deliver high-resolution, low-noise magnetic data across varied terrain conditions. The survey completion represents a key milestone in A.I.S.’ exploration strategy at the Saint John project.

Survey Specifications:

The completed helicopter-borne magnetic survey comprised approximately 2,125 line-kilometres, with traverse lines spaced at approximately 50 metres and tie lines spaced at approximately 350 metres. Traverse lines were flown at an azimuth of approximately N125°, with tie lines flown between approximately N215° and N225°, depending on the survey block. The Property was divided into the East, West North, West South and Center blocks to optimize survey coverage while accounting for powerlines, infrastructure and other flight-planning considerations.

The survey was flown using a helicopter equipped with a high-sensitivity cesium vapour magnetometer, differential GPS navigation, magnetic compensation and a ground magnetic base station. The survey is intended to provide high-resolution magnetic data to assist with geological mapping, structural interpretation and exploration target generation. Final survey data are currently being compiled and will be reviewed and interpreted by a professional geophysicist.

A.I.S CEO, Marc Enright-Morin said, “We are pleased to have completed this high-resolution airborne magnetic survey at the Saint John Project. The survey represents an important step in advancing our understanding of the project’s geology and structural framework.”

Next Steps:

The Company intends to conduct ground prospecting, geological mapping, and sampling activities on the Property. Once interpretation of the survey data is complete, the results will be integrated with ground prospecting, mapping and sampling to help prioritize targets for follow-up exploration. A dedicated team comprising geologists, students from local institutions, and an experienced prospector will commence the work program during the week of May 11, 2026. The initiative will be overseen by Mr. Roger Fitzgerald, P.Geo., a registered geoscientist with APEGNB.

About the Saint John Project

The Saint John Project is considered prospective for IOCG-style mineralization based on regional geological setting and the Company’s current exploration model. The Property remains at an early stage of exploration, and further work is required to determine whether IOCG-style mineralization is present on the Property. The IOCG exploration targets provide strategic exposure to gold, silver (precious metals), copper (energy transition metal), antimony, and rhenium (critical minerals) as shown in the historical sampling data.

The project covers 101 km² in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction. Located just 20 km west of Saint John, New Brunswick, and 50 km from the U.S. border, the project benefits from exceptional infrastructure, including highways, rail, deep-water port, power stations, and a skilled local workforce.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company, and a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. A.I.S. is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists and finance professionals with a proven record of success in capital markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

A.I.S. Resources Limited

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

Corporate Contact

For further information, please contact:

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

T: +1-778-892-5455

E: marc@aisresources.com

Website: www.aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.